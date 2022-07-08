ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mankato, MN

Authorities ask community members to stay vigilant during North Mankato Fun Days

 4 days ago

From bars to barbershop: How one Mankato man turned his life around. Hennis says his faith helped him turn his life around.

KEYC

Mankato community members chip in to help Dave Brave Heart

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Dave Brave Heart was diagnosed with ALS in September 2021. His motivation to live his life amid the adversity is bringing the community of Mankato together to help in any way they can.
MANKATO, MN
mprnews.org

Minnesota’s 2020 Teacher of the Year leaves the classroom

This story comes to you through a partnership with https://sahanjournal.com/, a nonprofit newsroom dedicated to covering Minnesota's immigrants and communities of color. A few days before the end of the school year, Qorsho Hassan gathered her second graders for their daily morning meeting at Echo Park Elementary School, in Burnsville. She had some hard news to share, she told them, but it was happy news too.
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

Winona Health offers infant CPR and choking class to community

Truman residents advised to boil water until further notice. Updated: 2 hours ago. The City of Truman...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Food Recovery group gets grant to expand operations

Another successful year for ECHO Food Shelf & Pile It On. Updated: 5 hours ago. It was...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Truman residents advised to boil water until further notice

Zellmann named National Tennis Coach of the Year. Updated: 6 hours ago. After coaching for over four...
TRUMAN, MN
KFIL Radio

‘Herpes’ Is To Blame For A Large Fish Kill On This Minnesota Lake

It appears that a strain of herpes is to blame for a large fish kill on a Minnesota lake recently. According to the local watershed and pathology tests conducted by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Koi Herpes Virus was the culprit that caused the death of between "1,000 - 2,000 common carp and a handful of catfish, largemouth bass, and black bullhead observed dead."
ALBERT LEA, MN
KEYC

Another successful year for ECHO Food Shelf & Pile It On

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It was another successful year of collecting donations for the ECHO Food Shelf at the North Mankato Fun Days Parade on Saturday. Volunteers collected $2,026 in cash donations and 1,498 pounds of non-perishable items for the ECHO Food Shelf. Many members of Target, KEYC News Now,...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Minnesota’s first Slim Chicken’s restaurant opens in Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Residents wanting a taste of fresh chicken have a new restaurant to try out. Today is the grand opening of Minnesota’s first ever Slim Chicken’s restaurant located in Mankato. The restaurant will be taking over the spot on Madison Avenue that most-recently housed Grizzly’s...
Bring Me The News

Woman killed in Apple Valley gunfight is identified

The woman fatally shot in Apple Valley Sunday has been identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office as 49-year-old Michelle McGill. The Apple Valley woman died of multiple gunshot wounds just after 6:20 p.m. Sunday on the 900 block of Oriole Drive, where police had been summoned on a report of shots fired. Apple Valley Police Department said several people called 911 to report "multiple people shooting at each other," in addition to a vehicle fleeing the scene.
APPLE VALLEY, MN
Bring Me The News

23-year-old killed in fiery ATV crash in northern Minnesota

A 23-year-old Waterville man is dead following a crash involving an off-road vehicle in northern Minnesota. According to the Cass County Sheriff's Office, the yet-to-be identified 23-year-old was driving a 2021 Can-Am Maverick ATV on Lake Alice Road in rural Akeley when he lost control, went into the ditch and "struck a large oak tree and caught fire."
kymnradio.net

Faribault man charged with murder after road-rage incident; Rice County Sheriff’s department assisting Northfield PD in Ragin case; Rotary 4-Way Taste set for July 21

A Faribault man has been charged with murder after a man he allegedly assaulted died from wounds suffered in a road rage incident. Leslie Shawn Sanders, 52, had been initially charged with first-degree assault following a June 27th incident that left 79-year-old Larry Myers, also of Faribault, with several facial fractures. Myers had been on his way to a dialysis appointment.
RICE COUNTY, MN
KDHL AM 920

International Business Icon From Minnesota Passes Away

Kathleen G. Putrah, CEO of KGPCo in Faribault, Mn. passed away Friday at the age of 80 at her home surrounded by family. Putrah owned and operated a successful international company long before many women were given the opportunity to be in such leadership positions. Heidi Nelson, Executive Director of...
FARIBAULT, MN
fox9.com

One dead, another wounded after gunfight in Apple Valley

Apple Valley, Minn.(Fox 9) - A gunfight between two groups of people in Apple Valley has left one person dead and another wounded, according to the Apple Valley Police. Police say they responded to 911 calls about people firing guns at each other on the 900 block of Oriole Drive at 6:23 p.m. Saturday, and arrived to find two victims inside a home — one was dead, and the other wounded. Paramedics took the injured victim to the hospital.
APPLE VALLEY, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Two Motorcyclists Hurt in Collision With Deer Near Red Wing

Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two people were injured Saturday night when their motorcycle collided with a deer near Rew Wing. The State Patrol says 46-year-old Nathan Cram of Waterville was driving the 2003 Harley Davidson with 41-year-old Jennifer Cram of Waterville in the passenger seat when they crashed into a deer on Highway 19. The crash was reported shortly before 8 PM just west of the intersection with Goodhue County Road 6 a couple of miles west of the Red Wing City limits.
RED WING, MN
KARE

'Items recovered' in search for missing girl along Mississippi River

A discovery during a search in central Minnesota for a missing six-year-old girl has triggered a request for the public's help. Elle Ragin, of Northfield, has not been seen since June 19. Police believe that Elle's mother, 39-year-old Lisa Wade, may have been involved in her disappearance before she died.
NORTHFIELD, MN
2098 Pin Oak Drive, Eagan, Dakota County, MN, 55122

Welcome home to 2098 Pin Oak Dr. Beautifully updated 5 bedroom/4-bathroom 2 story in convenient Eagan location. Open concept main level with vaulted ceiling, built-in window seat and new luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout entire main level. Spacious remodeled kitchen with SS appliances, granite, tile backsplash and custom center island. Master suite with walk-in closet and ensuite bathroom. A "perfect 10" fully fenced backyard with stamped concrete patio, perennial gardens, and new edging. Finished lower level with 4th and 5th bedroom, 2nd family room area, storage, and full bathroom. Oversized 2 car garage. Within walking distance to many restaurants, coffee shops, entertainment, parks, and shopping. Proximity to two major highways, makes this neighborhood perfect for commuters and those who enjoy the walkability and convenience of city living while still desiring a quiet suburban feel.This home will not disappoint!
EAGAN, MN

