Authorities ask community members to stay vigilant during North Mankato Fun Days

Apple Valley, Minn.(Fox 9) - A gunfight between two groups of people in Apple Valley has left one person dead and another wounded, according to the Apple Valley Police. Police say they responded to 911 calls about people firing guns at each other on the 900 block of Oriole Drive at 6:23 p.m. Saturday, and arrived to find two victims inside a home — one was dead, and the other wounded. Paramedics took the injured victim to the hospital.

APPLE VALLEY, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO