Cassadaga Man Identified as Victim of Fatal Sinclairville Shooting

An adult male has died after he fell into Chautauqua Lake on Saturday. The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office responded to the area of Martha's Vineyard in the Town of Ellery shortly before 1:30 PM. The Fluvanna Fire Department, the Chautauqua County Dive Team, and Chautauqua County EMS also responded to the scene. The Sheriff's Office reports that the man was located in the water, unresponsive. He was treated at the scene before being transported to UPMC Chautauqua, where he was later pronounced dead. The victim's name is being withheld at this time, and the investigation is continuing.
