Sinclairville, NY

Cassadaga Man Identified as Victim of Fatal Sinclairville Shooting

 4 days ago

The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office has released the identity of the person who died in Tuesday's shooting in Sinclairville. 18-year Joseph Misciagno of Cassadaga was one of several individuals...

Trooper-Involved Shooting in Cattaraugus County Ends with Menacing Charge

A Cattaraugus County man has been charged with 2nd-degree menacing after State Police investigated a trooper-involved shooting Saturday night. Troopers responded to a possible suicidal subject in the area of Reynolds Road in the Town of Machias at about 9:45 PM. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office assisted and used a drone to locate the subject, identified as 20-year-old Thomas Wright of Machias. Police approached Wright, who was holding a baseball bat and was given commands to drop the bat. Troopers say Wright dropped the bat and drew what appeared to be a black pistol at the trooper and deputy giving commands. The trooper discharged their firearm, striking Wright. He was taken into custody and given immediate medical aid, then was taken to ECMC and treated for a single non-life threatening gunshot wound and a mental health evaluation. The pistol Wright allegedly pointed at law enforcement was later identified as an air soft pistol. He also allegedly a second air soft pistol and a kitchen knife. Wright was issued an appearance ticket and will appear in court in August. The State Police Forensic Identification Unit and the Cattaraugus County District Attorney's Office assisted in this investigation.
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
Search Warrants in Jamestown Lead to Four Arrests

A series of three search warrants in Jamestown on Friday resulted in the arrest of four city residents and the seizure of narcotics and a loaded gun. Members of the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force carried out the warrants at about 1:00 PM with assistance from the Jamestown Police SWAT Team and the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office SWAT Team.
JAMESTOWN, NY
Brocton Man Faces Criminal Mischief Charge in Early Morning Altercation

An early morning altercation in the Town of Portland on Monday resulted in the arrest of a Brocton man. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to an address on Dahlberg Road just at about 4:30 AM and found that 55-year-old William Tolbert allegedly damaged someone's property in an amount exceeding $250. Tolbert was charged with 3rd-degree criminal mischief and transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.
BROCTON, NY
Three Arrested in Jamestown Business Burglaries

Jamestown Police made three arrests in connection with two separate business burglaries over the weekend on the city's east side. The first incident was reported at about 11:00 PM Friday, when officers were called to a burglary in progress and saw 46-year-old Winfred Clark coming out of a building with a black-colored speaker. Police say Clark did not have permission to possess or remove the item from the building, and he was taken into custody and charged with 3rd-degree burglary and petit larceny. He is currently in the Chautauqua County Jail.
JAMESTOWN, NY
Brocton Man Hospitalized with Serious Injuries in Route 5 Crash

A Brocton man was flown to an area hospital with serious injuries following a car-motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon in the Town of Pomfret. The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office and Fredonia Fire Department responded to the scene at the intersection of Route 5 and Van Buren Road at about 3:30 PM. An investigation found that 31-year-old Merritt Wolcott was operating his motorcycle at a high rate of speed on Route 5 and struck a sedan driven by 21-year-old Kaitlyn Hill of Noblesville, Indiana. According to the Sheriff's Office, Hill was traveling north on Van Buren Road crossing Route 5 to continue to Lake Avenue when Merritt's motorcycle struck her passenger side rear door. Wolcott was treated at the scene and airlifted by STAT MedEvac to the Hamot Medical Center in Erie. Hill was not injured. The crash, which remains under investigation, caused a portion of Route 5 to shut down for about three hours.
FREDONIA, NY
Man Dies After Falling in Chautauqua Lake

An adult male has died after he fell into Chautauqua Lake on Saturday. The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office responded to the area of Martha's Vineyard in the Town of Ellery shortly before 1:30 PM. The Fluvanna Fire Department, the Chautauqua County Dive Team, and Chautauqua County EMS also responded to the scene. The Sheriff's Office reports that the man was located in the water, unresponsive. He was treated at the scene before being transported to UPMC Chautauqua, where he was later pronounced dead. The victim's name is being withheld at this time, and the investigation is continuing.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
Jamestown Firefighters Make Quick Work of Prendergast Avenue Fire

Quick work by Jamestown firefighters prevented serious damage to a home on the city's north side late Saturday afternoon. Fire officials say crews were called to the scene at 905 Prendergast Avenue shortly after 5:00 PM and were joined by some firefighters that were going off duty during a shift change. The fire was under control quickly and mainly confined to a second-story room. No injuries were reported, and the cause remains under investigation. The Red Cross is helping the occupants.
JAMESTOWN, NY
Longtime Silver Creek Central School Board Member Retires After 20 Years

A longtime member of the Silver Creek Central School Board has retired. The district recently honored Marjorie Foxton at her last meeting after 20 years of service. She has previously served the district as a school monitor and teacher before joining the Board of Education. As part of the celebration, a group of high school students performed a song for her, and Sweets of Your Life Bakery and Personal Touch Food Service provided some cookies.
SILVER CREEK, NY
Quattrone Has Concerns Over New Concealed Carry Legislation

Chautauqua County's top law enforcement official has concerns regarding new concealed carry gun legislation that was passed earlier this month by New York State lawmakers during an extraordinary session. The legislation was in response to the U.S. Supreme Court's recent ruling that struck down the state's century-old concealed carry law. Sheriff Jim Quattrone called the lawmakers' reaction "rapid" and "perhaps even unconstitutional," noting that some of the legislation did not allow for any public input...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
Applications Available for County's Tourism Product Development Grant Program

The Chautauqua County Department of Planning and Development encourages applications for the 2023 3% Tourism Product Development Grant Program. Interested groups or organizations have until October 1st to submit applications. Applications are available here; hard copies of the application are also available at the offices of the Chautauqua County Department of Planning and Development at 201 West 3rd Street, Suite 115 in Jamestown during normal business hours.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
WNY Land Conservancy Executive Director to Transition to New Role

Nancy Smith, the Western New York Land Conservancy's longtime Executive Director, will transition from her position at the end of the year. The Land Conservancy will have Nancy's guidance onboarding the new Executive Director, and she has offered to continue in a role supporting the Land Conservancy into the future. The Land Conservancy is launching a nationwide search to find her successor.
PORTLAND, NY

