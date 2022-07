LAS VEGAS -- Donte DiVincenzo, the newest Warrior, recounted his free agency as "interesting" and "stressful" Saturday when meeting with reporters for the first time. The 25-year-old was calling his agent trying to figure out what was going on, what his market looked like and where he might end up. Kevin Durant requesting a trade from the Brooklyn Nets only complicated things for DiVincenzo and other free agents.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO