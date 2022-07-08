ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The week in whoppers: Samantha Bee’s incitement, the NYT’s blatant bias and more

By Post Editorial Board
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago



Diary of disturbing disinformation and dangerous delusions

This remark:

“We have to raise hell . . . in every restaurant Justice Alito eats at for the rest of his life.”

—  TBS’s Samantha Bee, June 23, after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade

We say: It sure is a sad day in America when opinion leaders like Bee call for raising “hell” and harassing judges when they don’t get their way. Perhaps they ought to try rallying for abortion rights in states that ban them instead?

This claim

“The previous administration lost more jobs on its watch than any administration since Herbert Hoover . . . based on failed trickle-down economics.”

— President Biden, July 6

We say: Ignore COVID and Dem-pushed lockdowns; it was “trickle-down economics” that led to job losses under Donald Trump, Biden claims . Well, OK: if we’re going to play that game, the current administration lost more people to COVID than the previous one (or any other administration, for that matter).

Spot the difference #1

The New York Times called newly elected Rep. Mayra Flores “far-right” and “extreme.”


We say: The Times portrayed newly elected Rep. Mayra Flores (R-Texas) as an extremist but hailed far-left Democratic Socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as a “political star” after her election. See any bias there?

Spot the difference #2

“F – – k [Justice] Clarence Thomas.”

— Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, July 2, after the Supreme Court overturned Roe

vs.

“But toxicity in our public discourse is a thing that I think we should all be concerned about.”

Lightfoot, July 5


Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said that we should all be concerned about “toxicity in our public discourse” just days after cursing at Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas for voting to overturn Roe v. Wade.


We say: Lightfoot just provided the definition of “double standard”: She can be coarse and “toxic”; you can’t.

This reporting:

“Jankowicz [was] . . . targeted online by false or misleading information.”

— The New York Times, July 6

We say: Nina Jankowicz, who briefly served as director of Homeland Security’s since-scrapped Disinformation Board , once dismissed The Post’s 100% accurate story on Hunter Biden’s laptop (which even the Times itself now admits is true ) as a “Trump campaign product.” She also cast doubt on the Wuhan lab-leak theory, which some scientists say is likely correct, and accused Team Trump of using it as a scapegoat. Jankowicz wasn’t the target of misleading information ; she was the source of it.

— Compiled by The Post Editorial Board

