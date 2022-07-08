ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma County, CA

North Bay drivers can get gas for under $6 per gallon again

By COLIN ATAGI THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
The Press Democrat
The Press Democrat
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35IKok_0gYKuMyn00

A steady drop in gasoline and oil prices has led to a noticeable decline in some North Bay fuel costs as area gas stations, particularly those in Sonoma County, are now advertising prices just under $6 per gallon.

Anything below $6 was mostly nonexistent a month ago.

But, the lowest prices can now be found at Costco, Arco or Safeway, though prices are slightly better at these gas stations because they require customers to meet special conditions.

A Santa Rosa Valero station at Guerneville Road and Cleveland Avenue, for example, sold fuel Wednesday for $5.79 per gallon with a car wash.

Sebastopol resident Michael Graham, 26, paid $5.95 per gallon at the Arco station at Guerneville and Fulton roads in Santa Rosa. That price, though, was only available via cash transactions.

“Luckily I had two $20 bills. Enough for a few gallons,” he said as he filled a Hyundai Elantra. “That’s still expensive, but better than it was before.”

Santa Rosa’s average price per gallon a month ago was $6.59, according to AAA. The average Thursday was $6.22.

Sonoma County’s average price has dropped from $6.61 per gallon in mid-June to $6.22 per gallon as of Thursday, according to AAA.

Elsewhere in the North Bay, however, average prices per gallon continue to hover above the $6 mark:

  • Mendocino County: $6.26 per gallon.
  • Lake County: $6.08 per gallon.
  • Napa County: $6.40 per gallon.

Current prices are the result of a three-week decline across the nation, according to Gas Buddy, which tracks fuel prices. The nationwide average has dipped 10 cents since last week and currently stands at $4.75 per gallon.

Patrick De Haan, Gas Buddy’s head of petroleum analysis, told The Press Democrat on Thursday he expects nationwide prices to drop an additional 20 cents to 35 cents over the next few weeks.

“And that could also shift,” he cautioned.

Earlier this week, he anticipated drops closer to 50 cents per gallon in response to dipping oil prices, which are a predominant factor in gasoline prices.

The dip is reportedly in response to concerns of an economic recession coupled with motorists purchasing less fuel due to the high prices.

Still, oil prices rallied Thursday, De Haan advised.

They dropped to under $100 per barrel this week after hovering closer to $110 per barrel over the past several weeks. On Thursday, they were back to just above $100 per barrel.

Experts have maintained the war between Russia and Ukraine has affected the world oil supply and is at the root of this year’s initial spike in gasoline prices.

Nationwide fuel prices have been skyrocketing since March when the European conflict began. At the time, low prices across Sonoma County were closer to $5.20 per gallon.

Last month, California lawmakers announced they would investigate oil companies and why the Golden State’s fuel prices are higher than in other states.

Current trends are following on the heels of a state excise tax increase, which adds 3 cents to each gallon of fuel in order to fund transportation projects and services.

Republican lawmakers contend the key to relief is suspending state gas taxes. Democratic leaders are instead supporting one-time payments that will be issued to Californians for relief from inflation and high gas prices.

Experts maintain declining fuel prices are not guaranteed to last and encourage motorists to top off while they can.

Just across the street from the Arco station at Guerneville and Fulton, Santa Rosa resident Allison Perry paid $5.99 per gallon at a Rotten Robbie station. She agreed prices are still high, but was encouraged to fill up.

“Prices could go up tomorrow and now the benchmark is high,” said Perry, 19.

The Associated Press contributed to this story

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi

Comments / 2

Related
ksro.com

Thousands of Gallons of Milk Spill into Petaluma River

About three-thousand-gallons of a spilled milk mixture made its way into the Petaluma River, but it poses no threat to health or the environment. The mixture spilled from an underground tank at a processing plant on Friday morning. Petaluma fire officials say it’s mostly water with a hint of diluted milk and two cleaning products. The milk mixture dissipated naturally once it went into the river.
PETALUMA, CA
KRON4 News

Collisions backed up two Bay Area bridges

FOSTER CITY (KRON) – Monday morning’s commute went off at a bad start, with San Francisco Peninsula-bound lanes on two bridges backed up due to collisions. At 6:59 a.m., California Highway Patrol reported a traffic collision at the toll plaza of the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge in the westbound lanes. The right shoulder was affected […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sonomamag.com

Where to Get Outstanding BBQ in Sonoma This Summer

From blister-charred brisket and tri-tip to barbacoa tacos from Mexico, Sonoma’s BBQ traditions run wide and deep. Here’s our guide to the county’s top spots. Plus, meet the Mississippi-raised local pitmaster whose pulled pork, ribs, and sides stack up against the very best. Click through the above...
SONOMA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Rosa, CA
Traffic
State
California State
County
Sonoma County, CA
Sonoma County, CA
Traffic
City
Santa Rosa, CA
City
Sebastopol, CA
Local
California Traffic
SFGate

California fire at Oakland encampment sends out huge smoke cloud

Oakland firefighters responded to a fire at the Wood Street encampment on Caltrans property near 34th and Wood under Interstate 880 on Monday. Multiple cars, debris and RVs burned in the blaze, the Oakland Fire Department said. Battalion Chief Frank Tijiboy said the fire ignited at 10:30 a.m. and was...
OAKLAND, CA
mendofever.com

Why Highway 128 Encapsulates the True Northern California Experience

From Cloverdale to the sea. From ridgelines, valleys, vineyards and Redwoods which follow the Navarro River to where the pavement meets Highway 1. It’s one of my favorite sort of mainstream drives. I say “mainstream” because its a well-traveled thoroughfare for tourists coming up from the Bay Area and points elsewhere, for the exact reasons I described above.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#North Bay#Gas Stations#Arco#Safeway#Santa Rosa Valero#Hyundai
NBC Bay Area

2 Lottery Scratchers Players in Concord, Hollister Win a Combined $7 Million

A pair of lucky Lottery Scratchers players in Northern California scored a combined $7 million in winnings recently, according to the California Lottery. Maria Esparza Lupercio won $5 million playing a West Coast Winnings ticket she bought at BMF Racing Company in Hollister, which is in San Benito County, just south of Gilroy.
HOLLISTER, CA
ksro.com

Former Employee of Santa Rosa HVAC Company Arrested for Stealing Thermostats

A former employee of a Santa Rosa based Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning company has been arrested for stealing thermostats from them. Over the past few months, a business the located on the 2800 block of Duke Court reported that 150 to 200 Nest Thermostats, worth about $35,000, had been stolen from them. They believed that an employee was behind the thefts. Last Wednesday, company noticed that another box of Nest Thermostats had been stolen (12 units total). They were able to track the box to a former employee’s residence on the 1100 block of Kidd road in Windsor. A search warrant carried out by police found evidence of the thefts and police arrested 26-year-old Zachary Lane Uchytil for burglary and possession of stolen property.
SANTA ROSA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Costco
sonomamag.com

6 Favorite Beer Gardens in Sonoma County

Wine Country is also beer country—with plenty of local brews and outdoor patios to park your caboose and sip an IPA or two. Click through the above gallery for 6 of our favorite beer gardens in Sonoma County.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area climate activists target SUVs, deflate tires

VACAVILLE - Someone has been deflating SUV tires to make a point about gas consumption and climate change. It's happened to multiple drivers in Vacaville, including Quanda Ellis-Walker.The registered nurse has two boys with autism. She and her husband also coach youth sports focusing on kids with disabilities.She said between her job, her kids, the kids on her team, and taking care of an older aunt, she puts a lot of mileage on her Dodge SUV. On Tuesday morning, as she was driving to an appointment, her tire pressure sensor came on to notify her of a...
VACAVILLE, CA
KRON4 News

18-year-old drowns in Napa County’s Lake Berryessa

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — An 18-year-old drowned at Lake Berryessa on Sunday, the Napa County Sheriff’s Office announced in a tweet. Authorities say this is the third drowning in two weeks at Lake Berryessa. The victim was identified as Vallejo resident Zaire Watu Fairley. Witnesses say Fairley was standing on a log and slipped […]
NAPA COUNTY, CA
americancraftbeer.com

New Belgium Brewing Pitches Beer Theme Park In Napa

The industry is buzzing about a rumor that New Belgium Brewing was seriously looking to open a Voodoo Ranger IPA amusement park in Napa County, the heart of California wine country. The company describes its new venture as 136-acres of beer-powered fun. The future park will include several large scale...
NAPA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Shadybrook Estate is best winery in California

NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — Shadybrook Estate Winery is the best winery in California, according to Yelp’s list of the best winery in every state. Founded by Alice and David Alkosser, the winery offers a variety of wines made from grapes grown with “sustainable and biodynamic farming practices” and fieldwork done by hand. The on-site winemaking facility utilizes Italian temperature controlled tanks and French oak barrels as well as a new integrated bottling line in its production process.
NAPA, CA
The Press Democrat

The Press Democrat

Santa Rosa, CA
5K+
Followers
282
Post
740K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Press Democrat

Comments / 0

Community Policy