AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Isolated to scattered storm chances will continue this week thanks to favorable upper level conditions. This will also be coupled with a late week front pushed into the CSRA from upper-level troughing which will make it easier for storms to form during the latter part of this week. Storm activity will mainly be confined to the afternoon and evening hours.

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 23 HOURS AGO