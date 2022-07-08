ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This is how much money you need to make to be happy living in New Jersey, survey finds

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTRENTON, N.J. - Pursuing happiness in New Jersey will come at the highest cost of the Delaware Valley, a new study reveals. The study published by Purdue University and Go Banking Rates shows just how much it costs residents in New Jersey to be happy. According to the study,...

KCME
4d ago

This article is a LIE!!! Lowest crime rates? didn't 3 or 4 cities in NJ make the top 10 national crime rate list for having the most crimes?

tbs333
3d ago

NJ has many beautiful areas and a beautiful coast line. But at the same time it is over crowed, over taxed, and over priced. The politicans in this state have done nothing to address these issues in fact they continue to exacerbate the problems. If the current trends continue the entite middle class will leave.

Tara Maxim
4d ago

Nothing wrong with Jersey. It's a beautiful state. I guess if you're living in Camden or the likes, then yeah, I get it.

