Okay, so he only lived there for a couple of years (’71-’73), but at one time, it was home to “The Greatest," Muhammad Ali and now it can be yours. The champ’s former home in Cherry Hill is on the market again, this time listed at $1.85 million. For that money, you get a pretty big home at 6,688 square feet; not a palace, but not cramped, either. The home has six bedrooms and five bathrooms as well as a tennis court, basketball court, in-ground pool and gazebo.

CHERRY HILL, NJ ・ 19 HOURS AGO