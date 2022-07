LSU continued their hot streak on the recruiting trail Friday with the commitment of Miami prep wide receiver Jalen Brown. The five-star recruit paired his final list down to LSU, Miami, Michigan, Florida State and Texas, before deciding in favor of the Purple and Gold. Brown made an unofficial visit to Baton Rouge on March 11 and his official stop on June 17. He also visited Michigan in June.

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO