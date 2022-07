BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Calls are growing louder to stop kids from squeegeeing in Baltimore after last week's fatal encounter between a man with a bat and group of squeegee kids. Former FBI agent Dr. Tyrone Powers says the city has to address the violence and fear after a man, identified as 48-year-old Timothy Reynolds of Hampden, confronted a group of squeegee kids and was fatally shot by one of them.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO