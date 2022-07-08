ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan, TX

Summertime increasing demand for A/C repairers at a Bryan apartment building

kagstv.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRYAN, Texas — It's been a busy season for air-conditioning companies, with Bryan residents constantly needing repairs. Angie Brumfield, residential manager at Brookside apartments, said they took preventative measures to prepare for this heat wave to keep apartments cool throughout the summer. Brumfield explained that some of the...

www.kagstv.com

Comments / 0

KBTX.com

Hearne plans a city-wide power outage on July 11

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) -The City of Hearne has planned a power outage that will leave residents in the dark early Monday morning. The city-wide power outage in Hearne is put into place so crews are able to perform maintenance at the city’s electrical substation. Hearne officials said residents should...
HEARNE, TX
point2homes.com

2802 Woodmeadow Drive, Bryan, Brazos County, TX, 77802

COMPLETELY UPDATED 1618 sqft, 3/3 home WITH A 380sqft FULL APARTMENT (bedroom, bathroom, living room, and kitchen) and 2-car garage! Wait - there is a large salt pool too! This home has had all the work done and has been remodeled from front to back - brand new flooring throughout, updated lighting, new fixtures, updated kitchen, bathrooms, paint - the works. Where to start - Kitchen updated with tile flooring, white, modern-look shaker cabinets, soft close drawers, and contrasting black granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and an eating bar looks into your living room with corner stone, gas fireplace, cathedral ceiling with beam accents, and picture windows. Who wants a master oasis? Here you have it - a large room with a new sliding glass door leading to your covered patio, updated bathroom featuring quartz counters, two sinks, fully tiled tub/shower, and TWO closets. One of the secondary bedrooms includes an en-suite bathroom with a FOUR HEAD shower, fully tiled! The adorable efficiency apartment off the garage comes complete with tile floors, 12x10 living room, kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances, a 12.5x10 master bedroom with an updated, en-suite bathroom featuring granite, linen closet and fully tiled rainhead shower. The best part - a backyard your neighbors will envy! Expanded covered back patio to relax next to you salt-water pool. There is a dog run off the side created with metal accent fencing. This home has it all!
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

College Station Mexican restaurant announces grand opening

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - According to Visit College Station, Gringo’s Tex Mex will officially open to the public on July 19. This will be the chain’s fifteenth location; “however, internal store number 12 was saved in honor of the Aggie’s Home of the 12th Man,” according to Gringo’s Tex Mex.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
springhappenings.com

Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued; Winds In Excess of 60 MPH Possible

BULLETIN – IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED. The National Weather Service in League City has issued a. South central Montgomery County in southeastern Texas…. North central Harris County in southeastern Texas…. * Until 930 PM CDT. * At 905 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Spring,. moving east at...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan man arrested for stealing electricity from neighbor

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Police have arrested a Bryan man for stealing electricity from his neighbor. On April 10, a property manager was showing a home on the 1600 block of Cloverdale Court when they noticed a neighbor was stealing electricity from the property. According to court documents, the following...
BRYAN, TX
KAGS

S.O.S. Ministries raises more than 4 million in weeks of the campaign

BRYAN, Texas — The Save Our Streets (S.O.S.) Ministries in Bryan have raised more than 4 million dollars for their "Ignite the Next Generation" campaign. The ministries' campaign started in April, and since then, they have been working on expanding their programs and facilities. Ministries officials said they are...
BRYAN, TX
fox44news.com

Suspects sought in Groesbeck vehicle burglaries

GROESBECK, Texas (FOX 44) – The Groesbeck Police Department has received several reports of burglarized vehicles. These offenses happened on Thursday night, as well as early Friday morning. The locations of the burglaries were in the 100 block of Meadow Lane, 400 block of Allison Avenue, 400 block of West Colorado Street, 800 block of West State Street, and the 1000 block of McClintic Drive. The items taken include cash and handguns. Most of the burglarized vehicles were left unlocked by the owners.
GROESBECK, TX
KBTX.com

One dead after vehicle driving in the wrong lane flips over

CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) - One person is dead following a crash on FM 485, northeast of Cameron, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Thursday night around 8:10 p.m., DPS says a Ford Explorer was traveling westbound on FM 485 near CR 255 and drove onto the wrong side of the road. A vehicle was heading eastbound toward the Ford, when the Ford driver made an “evasive maneuver” to avoid crashing.
CAMERON, TX
wtaw.com

Another Longtime Bryan ISD Educator Is Promoted To Principal

Another Bryan ISD principal vacancy has been filled with an internal promotion. BISD board members on Monday unanimously approve superintendent Ginger Carrabine’s recommendation to move Long intermediate’s dean of instruction Alma Velez to the principal’s post at Jones elementary. Velez began her career with Bryan ISD more...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Texas DPS investigating fatal crash on I-45 service road

MADISON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash on I-45 service road, half a mile South of Madisonville. Authorities say the crash occurred around 3 a.m. Friday. According to officials, a 2003 Dodge Ram 2500 was traveling northbound when it struck...
MADISONVILLE, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED SATURDAY NIGHT

A Brenham man was arrested Saturday night on an assault charge. Brenham Police report that Saturday night at 9:45, Officer Michael Alston was dispatched to the 1000 block of Hudson Street in reference to an assault. Upon arrival, investigation revealed Christopher Hall, 54 of Brenham, assaulted the victim. Hall was placed into custody for Assault Family Violence and transported to the Washington County jail for booking.
BRENHAM, TX
wtaw.com

Bryan Police Arrests Follow A Stabbing And A Car Rear Ending A Trash Truck

A 40 year old Bryan man tells Bryan police it was his fault that he was stabbed by his 64 year old father. According to the BPD arrest report, the two men had been drinking and fighting when the stabbing took place Wednesday just before four a-m at a home south of the Bryan city cemetery. The son refused medical treatment for wounds to to his chest, bicep, and eyebrow. Six officers were at the scene, and both the son and father refused to give statements. The father, Stephen Dozier of Houston, was arrested for family violence aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Dozier is out of jail after posting a $30,000 dollar bond.
BRYAN, TX
kwhi.com

NEDERLAND MAN ARRESTED ON DRUG CHARGES

A Nederland man was arrested Saturday after a report of a reckless driver. Brenham Police report that Saturday evening at 6:30, Officers responded to the 1900 block of Highway 290 West in reference to a report of a reckless driver. Officers initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle at the intersection of Highway 36 North and West Blue Bell Road. Upon further investigation it was found that the driver Ryan Anderson, 43 of Nederland, was in possession of narcotics along with a firearm. Anderson was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in on the charges of 2 counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Dangerous Drug, Possession of Marijuana less than 2oz, and Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon.
NEDERLAND, TX

