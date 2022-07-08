Summertime increasing demand for A/C repairers at a Bryan apartment building

COMPLETELY UPDATED 1618 sqft, 3/3 home WITH A 380sqft FULL APARTMENT (bedroom, bathroom, living room, and kitchen) and 2-car garage! Wait - there is a large salt pool too! This home has had all the work done and has been remodeled from front to back - brand new flooring throughout, updated lighting, new fixtures, updated kitchen, bathrooms, paint - the works. Where to start - Kitchen updated with tile flooring, white, modern-look shaker cabinets, soft close drawers, and contrasting black granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and an eating bar looks into your living room with corner stone, gas fireplace, cathedral ceiling with beam accents, and picture windows. Who wants a master oasis? Here you have it - a large room with a new sliding glass door leading to your covered patio, updated bathroom featuring quartz counters, two sinks, fully tiled tub/shower, and TWO closets. One of the secondary bedrooms includes an en-suite bathroom with a FOUR HEAD shower, fully tiled! The adorable efficiency apartment off the garage comes complete with tile floors, 12x10 living room, kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances, a 12.5x10 master bedroom with an updated, en-suite bathroom featuring granite, linen closet and fully tiled rainhead shower. The best part - a backyard your neighbors will envy! Expanded covered back patio to relax next to you salt-water pool. There is a dog run off the side created with metal accent fencing. This home has it all!

BRAZOS COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO