As an owner of mobile home parks, including one in Colorado, I continue to watch with dismay the mischaracterization of this housing option in the press and by demagogic politicians like Andrew Boesenecker. The demand for spaces in mobile home parks in Colorado is very high, not because potential residents are being deceived or tricked, but because it’s an excellent housing option for many people, compared with other options, each of which has its own costs and risks.

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO