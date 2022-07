LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska State Sen. Mike Flood formally submitted his resignation Monday so he can begin his new job as Congressman. Flood, of Norfolk, was elected June 28 to fill the rest of Jeff Fortenberry’s term in the U.S. House. Fortenberry resigned last March after he was convicted in federal court of lying to the FBI over illegal campaign contributions.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO