SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Rainy season storms continue this week, but storms could be minimal for the weekend. Friday brought just 0.04″ to SRQ, but a half inch to Bradenton and Lakewood Ranch. Weekend storms will be hit and miss, but more widespread storms are likely toward the end of the coming week. The central US is back into heat advisories for “Feels Like” temps well into the 100s Saturday. The only chance for severe storms is far away over then northern plains states.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO