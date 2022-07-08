Mike Shanahan, Mike Holmgren among 54 Hall semifinalists

CANTON, Ohio — Super Bowl-winning coaches Mike Shanahan and Mike Holmgren are among 54 seniors, coaches and contributors named as semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023.

Shanahan, who led the Denver Broncos to consecutive Super Bowl titles, and Holmgren, who won with the Green Bay Packers, are joined by 27 other coaches/contributors, including New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and longtime Raiders CEO Amy Trask.

The list of 25 former players includes four-time Pro Bowl quarterback Ken Anderson; do-it-all running back Roger Craig; return specialist Billy “White Shoes” Johnson; five-time Pro Bowl CB Lester Hayes.

The respective selection committees will vote to send 12 seniors and 12 coach/contributors to the finalists stage. The results will be announced July 27.

The remaining list of players: linebackers Randy Gradishar, Maxie Baughan, Clay Matthews Jr., Tommy Nobis and Chuck Howley; wide receivers Otis Taylor, Sterling Sharpe, Mark Clayton and Stanley Morgan; end LaVern Dilweg; offensive linemen Chris Hinton and Bob Kuechenberg; two-way player Cecil Isbell; offensive tackles Joe Jacoby, George Kunz and Mike Kenn; defensive linemen Joe Klecko and Jim Marshall and cornerbacks Eddie Meador, Ken Riley and Everson Walls.

Each semifinalist played his last game in professional football no later than the 1996 season.

The remaining list of coaches/contributors: former Oilers/Titans owner K.S. “Bud” Adams Jr.; television executive and producer Roone Arledge; longtime Oilers/Titans scout C.O. Brocato; coach Don Coryell; athletic trainer Otho Davis; former Canton Bulldogs owner Ralph Hay; front-office executives John McVay, Carl Peterson and Frank “Bucko” Kilroy; scout Eddie Kotal; general manager Rich McKay; former Browns/Ravens owner Art Modell, Cowboys founder Clint Murchison Jr.; coach Buddy Parker; coach Dan Reeves; journalist Lee Remmel; Steelers vice president Art Rooney Jr.; coach Marty Schottenheimer; officials Jim Tunney and Jerry Seeman; coach Clark Shaughnessy; Elias Sports Bureau owner Seymour Siwoff; scouts Jack Vainisi and Lloyd Wells and John Wooten.

The Seniors Committee will meet Aug. 16 to select up to three seniors for final consideration as members of the Class of 2023. Expansion of the seniors pool for election to the Hall was approved earlier this year for the Classes of 2023, 2024 and 2025.

Coach/Contributor Committee members will meet Aug. 23 to select one coach or contributor for final consideration for the Class of 2023.