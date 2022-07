While Norman Reedus is wrapping up his run as Daryl Dixon on The Walking Dead, his travel show Ride with Norman Reedus is still ongoing on AMC. The series first premiered in 2016, and it features the actor traveling around the world with a different guest to explore a city’s biker culture and various local spots. In an upcoming episode, he will do some exploring with Keanu Reeves, and it seems very Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, though more like Daryl & Ted’s Excellent Adventure.

CELEBRITIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO