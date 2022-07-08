ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bergen County, NJ

Zisa wins re-election in a 2-1 blowout

By David Wildstein
New Jersey Globe
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJack Zisa has won a massive victory for a third term as Bergen County Republican Chairman, defeating challenger Raymond Herr, 391 to 192, 67%-33%. A former mayor of Hackensack, Zisa was first elected...

newjerseyglobe.com

Comments / 3

insidernj.com

NJGOP Goes After the Hispanic Vote

HACKENSACK – Antonio Romero drove many miles for a buffet lunch Sunday at Choripan Rodizio, an Argentine steakhouse in this Bergen County city – all the way from Vineland in Cumberland County. Most North Jerseyans hardly ever meet anyone from Cumberland County, but Romero had an important message.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Murphy signs historic $50.6 billion state budget

CRANFORD, NJ — New Jersey’s $50.6 billion spending plan, which makes good on Democrats’ promises of affordability and property tax rebates for New Jerseyans, was signed into law on Thursday, June 30, by Gov. Phil Murphy. Standing between the cookbook and medical technology sections of the Cranford...
CRANFORD, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

N.J. commissioner of education upholds reprimand against two ex-JC BOE trustees

Acting New Jersey Commissioner of Education Angelica Allen-McMillan upheld a reprimand issued by the state School Ethics Commission against former Jersey City Board of Education Trustees Sudhan Thomas and Marilyn Roman. “Upon a comprehensive review of the record, the Commissioner finds that the decision of. the Commission that appellants violated...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
CBS New York

6 New Jersey counties have "high" COVID-19 level

NEW JERSEY -- Six counties in New Jersey are now in the "high" COVID-19 community level amid a summer surge. Residents in Morris, Monmouth, Burlington, Camden, Atlantic and Cape May counties are recommended to wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status. The designation is based on new hospital admissions and current level of new cases per 100,000 people. It comes as the BA.5 strain fuels the summer surge. The latest numbers show New York City's positivity rate is over 15 percent. The daily average of cases is more than 3,500. City health officials have urged New Yorkers to wear masks at all public indoor settings and outside around crowds. Dr. David Agus, a CBS News medical contributor, said a prior infection may not stop this strain. "If you had Omicron a couple of weeks ago, you can get re-infected now," Agus said. "Americans have moved on from COVID-19, and the problem is COVID-19 hasn't moved on from America." Health officials recommend high-quality masks, like N-95, K-N95 or KF-94. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox40jackson.com

Malliotakis grills NY liberal soft-on-crime policies: Criminals are emboldened to steal, commit crimes

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., called out liberal crime policies Friday for enabling aggressive criminal activity. On “America Reports,” Malliotakis argued New York City’s recent bodega killing was caused by laws put in place by Democrats that prioritize criminals and not law-abiding citizens. GIANNO CALDWELL RIPS SOFT-ON-CRIME POLICIES...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Jersey Monitor

N.J. comptroller finds widespread unlawful sick leave payments to public workers

Local governments have failed to comply with decade-old reforms meant to end profligate sick leave payouts, the State Comptroller found in an investigation released Thursday. In a review of 60 towns, the Office of the State Comptroller determined nearly all of them had continued to make large annual payments to public workers for accrued sick time. Just three of the towns studied complied with 2007 and 2010 laws that barred such payments in most cases.
POLITICS
cityandstateny.com

Who can actually get a gun in New York City?

New York City officials are expecting an increase in the number of guns carried legally in the city following the Supreme Court’s overturning of the state’s concealed carry law in June. The New York City Police Department, which is the licensing agency tasked with issuing gun permits in the city, is notoriously strict when it comes to granting permission to carry a gun. The law overturned by the court allowed licensing agencies to apply a level of subjectivity in determining who had a “unique need for self-protection.” Now that the standard has been ruled unconstitutional by the high court, the state has set new guidelines for issuing the permits, effective Sept. 1.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Two more N.J. legal weed stores could be opening soon

EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting an in-person business networking event July 14 at The Asbury in Asbury Park. Tickets are limited. Two more adult weed stores in Fort Lee and Bordentown could be opening soon, which would raise the count to 21 approved locations in New Jersey.
FORT LEE, NJ
NJ.com

Iconic N.J. wedding and banquet venue shuts down

Mayfair Farms, the elegant banquet hall in West Orange that hosted U.S. presidents and catered thousands of weddings, proms, and luncheons, has closed after 80 years. The family-run business, started by Martin L. Horn in 1942, shut down on June 30. “Thank you and farewell,” began a brief post on...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
The Associated Press

Goodbye to cash tolls, and some notorious history, at bridge

FORT LEE, N.J. (AP) — Attention drivers at the George Washington Bridge: Your cash is no good here. Starting Sunday, drivers looking to cross the Hudson River from New Jersey into New York will go through an electronic tolling system. Drivers without E-ZPass who would otherwise be paying cash will instead have their license plates photographed by overhead cameras and bills sent to them by mail. The move from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey comes as way to help ease congestion at the bridge, the busiest of the three Hudson River crossings that the agency oversees.
FORT LEE, NJ
NJ.com

Union County Conference All-Division baseball selections, 2022

(Selected by the Union County Coaches) P: Tommy DeSarno, Dayton, Sr. P: Logan Solomire, Dayton, Sr. P: Frank Dasti, Dayton, Sr. P/OF: Michael Wansaw, Union Catholic, Sr. UTL: Nicholas Pellegrino, Union Catholic, So. 1B: Spencer Nicely, Summit, Jr. OF: Brett Colon, Summit, Jr. SS: Matt Sims, Brearley, Jr. C: Quinn...
UNION COUNTY, NJ

