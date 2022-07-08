ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
YourErie

Victim identified in Chautauqua County fatal shooting

By Brent Clapper
YourErie
YourErie
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O4vOx_0gYKkCwH00
Authorities are working to identify one of the cars that struck Alexander “AJ” Jennings, 22, on Tuesday morning. (Getty Images)

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate a fatal shooting.

That incident happened along Reed Street in the village of Sinclairville shortly after 7:30 p.m. on July 5.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found an 18-year old man in his car suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the victim is identified as 18-year old Joseph Misciagno from Cassadaga, NY.

Misciagno was transported to UPMC Chautauqua where he died.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to conduct interviews and they are investigating this incident with the assistance of the Chautauqua County District Attorney’s Office.

There are not yet any individuals who are wanted by the Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing.

Comments / 0

Related
chautauquatoday.com

Trooper-Involved Shooting in Cattaraugus County Ends with Menacing Charge

A Cattaraugus County man has been charged with 2nd-degree menacing after State Police investigated a trooper-involved shooting Saturday night. Troopers responded to a possible suicidal subject in the area of Reynolds Road in the Town of Machias at about 9:45 PM. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office assisted and used a drone to locate the subject, identified as 20-year-old Thomas Wright of Machias. Police approached Wright, who was holding a baseball bat and was given commands to drop the bat. Troopers say Wright dropped the bat and drew what appeared to be a black pistol at the trooper and deputy giving commands. The trooper discharged their firearm, striking Wright. He was taken into custody and given immediate medical aid, then was taken to ECMC and treated for a single non-life threatening gunshot wound and a mental health evaluation. The pistol Wright allegedly pointed at law enforcement was later identified as an air soft pistol. He also allegedly a second air soft pistol and a kitchen knife. Wright was issued an appearance ticket and will appear in court in August. The State Police Forensic Identification Unit and the Cattaraugus County District Attorney's Office assisted in this investigation.
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Jamestown Man Accused Of Operating ATV Drunk Ahead Of Crash

CHERRY CREEK – A 40-year-old Jamestown man is accused of operating his ATV while under the influence of alcohol ahead of a crash in Chautauqua County. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reports that Brian Erickson was charged following a personal injury motor vehicle accident involving an ATV in the Town of Cherry Creek on the 4th of July.
JAMESTOWN, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Search Warrants in Jamestown Lead to Four Arrests

A series of three search warrants in Jamestown on Friday resulted in the arrest of four city residents and the seizure of narcotics and a loaded gun. Members of the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force carried out the warrants at about 1:00 PM with assistance from the Jamestown Police SWAT Team and the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office SWAT Team.
JAMESTOWN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#The Sheriff S Office
News 4 Buffalo

6 arrested after man found dead in Lakeview

LAKEVIEW, N.Y. (WIVB) – Hamburg Police announced charges against three men and three women after a 25-year-old man was found dead in a wooded area near Heltz Road in Lakeview early Sunday morning. Police said 25-year-old Brenden Benoit of Boston, N.Y. was found dead with knife wounds at approximately...
BOSTON, NY
2 On Your Side

Body found in Lake View, 6 people charged

LAKEVIEW, N.Y. — Six people are charged in connection to an assault in Lake View that claimed the life of a Boston man. Hamburg Police say they were called to a wooded area off Heltz Road in Lake View just before 2 a.m. Sunday for a report of a male that had been assaulted.
LAKE VIEW, NY
YourErie

Suspect who allegedly shot Orbeez at residents now in custody

One suspect has been taken into custody after allegedly shooting Orbeez pellets at city residents earlier this month. Erie Police said that they received multiple calls last week about an individual riding around in a white Jeep Wrangler who was shooting frozen water-filled pellets or Orbeez at pedestrians. Erie Police were able to obtain a […]
ERIE, PA
wnynewsnow.com

Young Driver Hurt In Weekend Crash

PORTLAND – A 17-year-old female was taken to a regional hospital via medical helicopter following a weekend motor vehicle crash in Chautauqua County over the weekend. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reports the single vehicle accident happened on Route 20 in the Town of Portland around 4 p.m. on Sunday.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
erienewsnow.com

Man Killed, 2 Women Injured in Overnight Crash in Conneaut Township

A single-vehicle crash killed a man and injured two women early Sunday morning in Conneaut Township, Erie County, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened on Route 18 just south of Pennside Rd. around 3:21 a.m. A Toyota car was heading south at a high speed when it left the...
CONNEAUT, OH
chautauquatoday.com

Three Arrested in Jamestown Business Burglaries

Jamestown Police made three arrests in connection with two separate business burglaries over the weekend on the city's east side. The first incident was reported at about 11:00 PM Friday, when officers were called to a burglary in progress and saw 46-year-old Winfred Clark coming out of a building with a black-colored speaker. Police say Clark did not have permission to possess or remove the item from the building, and he was taken into custody and charged with 3rd-degree burglary and petit larceny. He is currently in the Chautauqua County Jail.
JAMESTOWN, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Brocton Man Hospitalized with Serious Injuries in Route 5 Crash

A Brocton man was flown to an area hospital with serious injuries following a car-motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon in the Town of Pomfret. The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office and Fredonia Fire Department responded to the scene at the intersection of Route 5 and Van Buren Road at about 3:30 PM. An investigation found that 31-year-old Merritt Wolcott was operating his motorcycle at a high rate of speed on Route 5 and struck a sedan driven by 21-year-old Kaitlyn Hill of Noblesville, Indiana. According to the Sheriff's Office, Hill was traveling north on Van Buren Road crossing Route 5 to continue to Lake Avenue when Merritt's motorcycle struck her passenger side rear door. Wolcott was treated at the scene and airlifted by STAT MedEvac to the Hamot Medical Center in Erie. Hill was not injured. The crash, which remains under investigation, caused a portion of Route 5 to shut down for about three hours.
FREDONIA, NY
YourErie

Erie TV reporter accused of fake stalking claims

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An Erie TV news anchor and reporter has been arrested after allegedly making false reports of stalking. Haley Potter, 24, of Erie was charged and arraigned on July 11 after investigators allege Potter had fabricated claims of stalking which led to a three-month investigation. Pennsylvania State Police allege that in April, Potter had […]
ERIE, PA
wesb.com

Salamanca Man Charged in Silver Creek Altercation

A Salamanca man was charged after an altercation in Silver Creek Saturday. Deputies of the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office charged 22-year-old Elijah Miller with harassment. The charge stems from an alleged physical altercation in a Silver Creek home. Miller was transported to Chautauqua County Jail.
SALAMANCA, NY
WIBX 950

Buffalo Women Charged with Theft from Clarence Store

Two Erie county residents are under arrest following an investigation into an alleged theft at a retail store. The New York State Police says that troopers had responded to a call about a theft at the Walmart located at 5033 Transit Road in Clarence (Williamsville), New York. According to a written release from the New York State Police, the results of the investigation indicated that "Kenaiya White and Jada Bryant took merchandise valued at $501.00 passing all points of purchase without paying." The exact merchandise that was allegedly taken was not specified.
BUFFALO, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Brocton Man Seriously Hurt In Car Vs. Motorcycle Crash

POMFRET – A 31-year-old Brocton man was seriously hurt during a car vs. motorcycle crash in Chautauqua County on Saturday. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office, along with Fredonia Fire Department, responded to the crash at the intersection of Route 5 and VanBuren Road in the Town of Pomfret around 3:30 p.m.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
YourErie

YourErie

11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy