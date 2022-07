Dorothy Riscick of Florida hangs a line of Pokémon Scorbunny plush toys at a water races booth Thursday, July 7, 2022, in preparation for Sailfest along City Pier in New London. (Sarah Gordon/The Day) BUY PHOTO REPRINTS

New London — Dorothy Riscick of Florida was hanging up plush toys at a water races booth Thursday in preparation for Sailfest along City Pier.

She works for the company Northeast Midways, which is providing various rides and games for the weekendlong event. The event, returning after a pause due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, features entertainment, fireworks, food, rides, games and more on Friday Saturday and Sunday.