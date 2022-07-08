ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

No Love for Vikings' Danielle Hunter and Eric Kendricks in ESPN's Top 10s By Position

By Will Ragatz
InsideTheVikings
InsideTheVikings
 4 days ago

Drafted on the second day of the 2015 draft, Eric Kendricks and Danielle Hunter have spent much of the last seven years as two of the Vikings' best, most important players. Just three years ago, in 2019, both were named All-Pros, cementing them among the very best players in the NFL at their respective positions.

Heading into 2022, some of that national respect has faded for the Vikings' longest-tenured players not named Harrison Smith or Adam Thielen. Whether that's deserved or not is up for interpretation.

ESPN is rolling out its third annual rankings of the top 10 players at each position, based on a survey of over 50 league executives, coaches, scouts and players, and so far they've released the lists at edge rusher, interior defensive line, and off-ball linebacker. It wasn't surprising to see neither Dalvin Tomlinson nor Harrison Phillips listed in the IDL rankings, but it was surprising to see both Hunter and Kendricks fall out of the top 10 at their positions.

At edge rusher, Hunter was 10th a year ago but is just an honorable mention this year.

Hunter is a top-10 rusher when healthy, but he has missed 26 games over the past two seasons. Still, he has 60.5 sacks in 85 career games. "A long-arm power guy. Greatest asset speed and length. Those things will always cause problems," an AFC coach said. "I did not think he should be what he is. He certainly proved me wrong."

It's difficult to argue with Hunter being left off the list after he missed the final ten games of last season and all of 2020. With that said, I think if he stays healthy this year, he'll prove that he absolutely should've been in the top ten.

Hunter became the youngest player ever to reach 50 career sacks before injuries derailed his past two seasons. He's still just 27 years old and remains one of the most physically dominant edge rushers in the league because of his size, strength, and burst. Playing in a new defensive scheme, alongside new pass rush partner Za'Darius Smith — who wasn't even an honorable mention in this list — should allow Hunter to find one-on-one matchups and thrive in 2022.

Kendricks' national perception has plummeted over the past couple years. Coming off his first team All-Pro season in 2019, he was ESPN's No. 3 linebacker going into 2020. Despite being the best player on a 2020 Vikings defense that was severely lacking in overall talent, he fell to 7th in last year's ranking. And now, coming off an admittedly underwhelming 2021 season, he's outside of the top ten entirely.

Kendricks is known for his pass coverage but finished 2021 with a career-high five sacks. "Still really good, but there have been other guys who have passed him up somewhat," an AFC scout said. "Probably somewhere high in that second tier of guys."

Pro Football Focus grades are an imperfect metric, but last season, Kendricks received his lowest grade since his rookie year. Does that mean the 30-year-old has lost a step and will never play at an All-Pro level again? Not necessarily. It's possible that the Vikings' new scheme and some new teammates — Smith, Phillips, and LB partner Jordan Hicks — could help Kendricks have a resurgent 2022 campaign. He's still one of the best coverage linebackers in the NFL and set a career-high in sacks last year. If he can bounce back as a run defender, Kendricks could make this "honorable mention" ranking look silly.

I think there was a case to keep Kendricks in the top ten based on career track record, but like with Hunter, it's not hard to understand why he was left out.

We'll see if both players can bounce back this season.

Keep an eye on the rest of ESPN's top 10 rankings by position as they come out.

We'll roll out a position per day over 11 days. Here's the schedule: edge rushers (July 5), defensive tackles (July 6), off-ball linebackers (July 7), cornerbacks (July 8), safeties (July 9), interior offensive linemen (July 10), quarterbacks (July 11), running backs (July 12), wide receivers (July 13), tight ends (July 14) and offensive tackles (July 15).

In addition to Hunter and Kendricks cracking the top ten in last year's rankings, Dalvin Cook was the No. 3 RB and Harrison Smith was the No. 5 safety. Kirk Cousins, Justin Jefferson, and Adam Thielen were honorable mentions at their positions.

Jefferson making his top ten debut is a lock, but how high will he be? I'd expect both Cook and Smith to be lower than they were last year. Will Brian O'Neill crack the top ten tackles? We'll find out over the next week or so.

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all offseason long. Also, follow me on Twitter and feel free to ask me any questions on there.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge

It just keeps getting worse and worse for Deshaun Watson. Many observers thought that the twenty-two different allegations hurled against the Cleveland Browns star was already the worst possible outcome. With every passing week, though, it seems like more and more victims are being empowered to speak out against Watson. KPRC 2 in Houston reported […] The post Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Dak Prescott spills secret behind incredible body transformation that has Cowboys fans hyped

After a subpar season last year, there were a lot of questions surrounding Dak Prescott’s physical abilities. However, last week a photo of the Cowboys QB went viral as he appeared to have an entirely different looking physique. DallasCowboys.com writer Nick Eatman was able to obtain just how Prescott pulled it off. “I got a […] The post Dak Prescott spills secret behind incredible body transformation that has Cowboys fans hyped appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
FanSided

Vikings, Kirk Cousins get last laugh in Baker Mayfield trade

Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings got the last laugh in the Baker Mayfield trade. There was a time where the Carolina Panthers may have inquired about Kirk Cousins’ availability, but in the aftermath of the Baker Mayfield trade with the Cleveland Browns, it is Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings who got the last laugh.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Football
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Minneapolis, MN
Football
The Spun

Former College Football DL Shot & Killed On July 4

A member of the Boise State Broncos family was tragically lost over the long holiday weekend. On Tuesday, Cowboys star pass rusher and Boise State alum DeMarcus Lawrence shared that former teammate Greg Grimes was shot and killed on July 4. He was 31. "We lost my brother Greg Grimes...
BOISE, ID
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dalvin Tomlinson
ClutchPoints

Tyreek Hill drops truth bomb on Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa’s make-or-break 2022 season

The Miami Dolphins gave Tua Tagovailoa a host of offensive weapons this offseason. The blockbuster Tyreek Hill trade and additions of Cedrick Wilson, Terron Armstead, Chase Edmonds and many more will hopefully give the Dolphins a better offense this season. Although Hill has remained overwhelmingly positive about Tagovailoa since being traded to Miami, he knows […] The post Tyreek Hill drops truth bomb on Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa’s make-or-break 2022 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
Yardbarker

Winners and losers from Baker Mayfield trade

The Cleveland Browns released an allbatross from around their necks when they unloaded quarterback Baker Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers. The deal was first reported by CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones. Carolina sent a conditional fifth-round pick to Cleveland for Mayfield. The Panthers are responsible for just $5 million...
CHARLOTTE, NC
93.7 The Fan

T.J. Watt ties the knot!

Steelers linebacker and Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt has been posting a lot of photos of himself with his longtime girlfriend Dani Rhodes lately. We now know why, it’s because Rhodes is now Watt’s wife!. Watt’s brother J.J. made the news official with a tweet on...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#American Football#Idl#Afc
ClutchPoints

Ravens star Lamar Jackson breaks silence on controversial ‘I need $’ photo that caused viral stir

Lamar Jackson needs money. Or at least this is the exact message he’s sending when he decided to post an image containing these exact words (except that “money” was replaced with a $ sign) on his social pages. Unsurprisingly, it sent the NFL world into a bit of a frenzy as rumors started blowing up […] The post Ravens star Lamar Jackson breaks silence on controversial ‘I need $’ photo that caused viral stir appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BALTIMORE, MD
AllPanthers

How Much Better Does Baker Mayfield Make the Panthers?

Just a week ago, expectations for the Panthers were very low with many around the league pegging them to be a bottom five or so team. Having a quarterback room that consists of Sam Darnold, PJ Walker, and Matt Corral doesn't necessarily scream "competitive", but adding Baker Mayfield to the fold changes everything.
CHARLOTTE, NC
ClutchPoints

Steelers fans will find Heinz Field’s new name to be incredibly lame

After 21 years of playing at Heinz Field, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ stadium is set for a name change. The ketchup giants will no longer sponsor the Steelers, putting an end to the two-plus decade naming rights deal, according to Andrew Fillipponi, who has now revealed the new name of the stadium, which is set to […] The post Steelers fans will find Heinz Field’s new name to be incredibly lame appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Cowboys Country

Cowboys WR Needs: Should Dallas Sign Julio Jones?

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys have seen Julio Jones at his best. In total, 31 receptions for 492 yards and three touchdowns. These numbers are respectable single-season outputs for middle-of-the-order receivers and would almost certainly be parlayed into another NFL contract. But this isn't that. These are Julio Jones' career...
ARLINGTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
BillsDigest

Josh Allen Going Backwards? Weird 'Concern' About Bills QB

The Buffalo Bills roster has the potential to be legitimate Super Bowl favorites this season. This comes as no surprise, as the Bills had the NFL's top defense last season and perhaps the league's most explosive offense. However, there are suggestions in some media quarters about the superstar QB Josh Allen regressing, and the departure of offensive coordinator Brian Daboll is the main reason why.
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Report: Former Texas A&M, NFL Running Back Dies At 59

According to a report from ProFootballTalk, former Houston Oilers running back Ira Valentine has passed away because of a heart attack. He was 59 years old. Valentine spent his college football career at Texas A&M. He played under head coach Jackie Sherrill. During his time with the Aggies, he had 486 yards and six total touchdowns.
HOUSTON, TX
InsideTheVikings

InsideTheVikings

Minneapolis, MN
373
Followers
767
Post
63K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheVikings is a FanNation channel that is dedicated to covering the Minnesota Vikings

 https://www.si.com/nfl/vikings

Comments / 0

Community Policy