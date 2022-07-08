Oil from ruptured pipeline barely misses Memphis Aquifer recharge zone

Drone shot shows the cleanup area where more than 200,000 gallons of crude oil spilled from the Mid-Valley Pipeline in Henderson, Tennessee. It is the second largest spill in state history. (Courtesy Protect Our Aquifer)

The recharge zone is the area where rain and river water filter through to replenish the aquifer, which provides drinking water for at least a million residents.

Keely Brewer is a Report for America corps member covering environmental impacts on communities of color in Memphis. She is working in partnership with the Ag & Water Desk, a sustainable reporting network aimed at telling water and agriculture stories across the Mississippi River Basin.