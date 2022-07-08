ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oil from ruptured pipeline barely misses Memphis Aquifer recharge zone

By Keely Brewer
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 4 days ago
Drone shot shows the cleanup area where more than 200,000 gallons of crude oil spilled from the Mid-Valley Pipeline in Henderson, Tennessee. It is the second largest spill in state history. (Courtesy Protect Our Aquifer)

The recharge zone is the area where rain and river water filter through to replenish the aquifer, which provides drinking water for at least a million residents.

Keely Brewer is a Report for America corps member covering environmental impacts on communities of color in Memphis. She is working in partnership with the Ag & Water Desk, a sustainable reporting network aimed at telling water and agriculture stories across the Mississippi River Basin.

Comments / 1

Christine Young
3d ago

This is exactly why it should only be brought by train or truck. Nothing in the ground. at least if there is a spill from train or truck, we know immediately and can clean it up quickly. People complain about Biden stopping the pipeline from Canada. This is the reason he did it. If it gets in our water, it's over.

Reply
3
 

