CINCINNATI, Ohio — A Cincinnati man who authorities say hid fentanyl in a stuffed teddy bear has been sentenced to more than 19 years in prison. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio says Bryce Hodges, 34, was dealing drugs such as fentanyl and methamphetamine from an apartment where children lived. He also had illegal possession of firearms.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO