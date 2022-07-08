ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbondale, IL

SIU Carbondale draws, bolsters students from its own neighborhood

By Kim Rendfeld
wsiu.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCARBONDALE, Ill. — With robust recruiting efforts, strong partnerships, solid financial support and more, Southern Illinois University Carbondale is encouraging potential students in the southernmost part of the state to become Salukis. Last fall, enrollment from the Southern Illinois region grew nearly 34% from the previous year, and...

news.wsiu.org

FOX2Now

Minor earthquake recorded in southern Illinois

BENTON, Ill. – Residents in a small town in southern Illinois may have experienced a slight jolt Sunday afternoon due to a minor earthquake. The 2.2-magnitude earthquake happened just after 5:30 p.m., about a mile south of Benton, Illinois. The quake occurred more than a mile beneath the surface.
BENTON, IL
westkentuckystar.com

Small quake felt in southern Illinois

A small earthquake was recorded in southern Illinois early Sunday evening. According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.2 earthquake registered about a mile southwest of Benton in Franklin County at 5:31 p.m. The quake was first reported as a magnitude 2.0 and later upgraded. Dozens of residents reported to emergency...
BENTON, KY
KFVS12

Two from Cape Girardeau appointed to boards by Gov. Parson

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Today, Governor Mike Parson announced five appointments to various boards and commissions and filled two county office vacancies. Included among the newly appointed were two Cape Girardeau residents, Joshua Ford and Dr. Andrew Moore. Joshua Ford was appointed to the State Board of Embalmers and...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
wmay.com

Downstate Illinois communities dealing with violent crime

(The Center Square) – Chicago may steal the headlines with the reports of violent crime, but there are some downstate communities dealing with a similar problem. Two more people were shot and killed in Peoria last weekend, and Decatur has set a record with nine murders so far this year, more than all of last year.
PEORIA, IL
KFVS12

Animal shelter in southern Illinois holds pet adoption event

COBDEN, Ill. (KFVS) - An animal shelter in southern Illinois hosted a dog adoption event in Cobden this weekend. Wright-Way Rescue out of Murphysboro gave families a chance to meet up with four-legged friends looking for a forever home. Jenny Provo, Director of Operations at Wright-Way Rescue, says it’s important...
COBDEN, IL
WKSC 103.5 KISS FM

WATCH: Loose Pig Finds Way Into Illinois High School, Too Fast For Staff

A loose pig wandering around Mt. Vernon in Jefferson County conveniently found its way onto a high school campus. The pig gathered attention quickly as students and faculty began to chase it around to try and safely capture it and return it to its owner. During the chase, the innocent little pig ran into a bean field next to the campus. Here, faculty continued to try and coax it to safety.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL
iHeartRadio

This Is The Best Lake In Illinois

Illinois has many lakes scattered throughout the state but only one can be the best. If your looking for a great place to spend a weekend away from home with family and friends, look no further than this popular seasonal attraction. Knowing the best lake to visit in your state is valuable Summer knowledge. Lakes are the perfect place for those who enjoy water sports or relaxing in the great outdoors. It is the best spot to adventure with a pet, shop at a marina, or relax in the middle of the water on a pontoon. Wether you prefer to float or ski, this place has it all.
ILLINOIS STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Road closures planned in Carbondale starting Monday

CARBONDALE, IL — The city of Carbondale, Illinois, is warning drivers about a multi-day road closure coming up next week. The city says West Jackson Street will be closed to all traffic at the intersection with North Illinois Avenue starting at 6 a.m. Monday, July 11, and will remain closed for about seven to 10 days.
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Kentucky motorcyclist was injured in a single-vehicle crash in Scott County on Thursday, July 7. The crash happened at 11 a.m. on Missouri 77, about 2 miles north of Diehlstadt. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Robert E. Smith, 58 of Bardwell, was...
SCOTT COUNTY, MO
point2homes.com

625 County Road 607, Jackson, Cape Girardeau County, MO, 63755

This beautiful log home sits on 8 acres of wooded land! This home is nestled comfortably on mostly wooded acreage- providing a sense of privacy and seclusion, would be great hiking grounds for those that like to explore OR could be great to trap and hunt on!The main living room features a floor to ceiling stone, wood burning fireplace, accompanied by a high wooden cathedral ceiling. The main level features a separate dining space, kitchen with breakfast bar, main level laundry and an additional living space that has potential to be used in various ways! Upstairs, there's an open loft area that could be used for an office, additional tv room or more!The 2nd floor holds 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms- with tons of closet and storage space! This is a split floor plan (master on one end, additional rooms on the other end). There are front and back porch areas- The house has a full, unfinished basement. This home is few and far between- so unique with exquisite features!
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO
southernillinoisnow.com

Addieville woman killed in Washington County crash

A 67-year-old Addieville woman has died as a result of a single-vehicle crash on Illinois Route 15 east of Geisel Lane in Washington County. Washington County Coroner Mark Styninger says Darlene Eggemann was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:34 Friday night. The coroner reports that Eggemann appears to have...
ADDIEVILLE, IL
KFVS12

Vehicle damaged by gunshot in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police responded to a gunshot report detected by the ShotSpotter system on Tuesday night, June 5. According to police, the system detected the shot fired on the 900 block of College Street at 10:32 p.m. When officers arrived to investigate, police said they...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

I-57 open again following crash involving semi in Williamson Co.

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Interstate 57 is now open after a crash involving a semi blocked southbound lanes earlier today. The Lake Egypt Fire Protection District reported that I-57 southbound lanes were completely blocked due to a semi accident. ISP District 13 says they responded to a single-vehicle crash around...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
wfcnnews.com

New reality TV show filming in Benton, IL

FRANKLIN COUNTY - A new reality television show will begin filming next week in the community of Benton, Illinois. According to the City of Benton, television crews are in town and will begin filming the show on Monday, July 11. The show will reportedly feature two main stars (TBA) who will interact with members of the community.
BENTON, IL
westkentuckystar.com

Two-vehicle accident ends in drug charges for Metropolis man

A two-vehicle accident in McCracken County led to drug charges for a Metropolis man. Deputies responded to the accident on I-24 Thursday afternoon. The sheriff's office said one of the drivers, identified as 30-year-old Bodhi Lewis Mason, was found to be in possession of marijuana and methamphetamine. He was arrested...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

McCracken drug investigation nets six arrests

A ten-day drug investigation by the McCracken County Sheriff's Office led to six arrests. McCracken County Deputies said they made the first of six arrests on July 1 at a residence on Jason Drive in the Kevil area of McCracken County. Deputies said they were assisted in the search by the Ballard County Sheriff's Office, where they located and seized methamphetamine and Xanax. As a result, 33-year-old Sarah Weaver was arrested for trafficking in meth and a warrant was issued for 48-year-old Billy Arnold.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY

