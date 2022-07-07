Registrar finalizes results. These Chula Vista candidates move to November election

The county Registrar of Voters has finalized the results for the June primary and eight candidates in four races will advance to the general election in November.

Seats up for grabs in the South County city were mayor, council districts 1 and 2, and city attorney.

In the mayor’s race, John McCann, the Republican incumbent who represents District 1, earned the top vote with 31 percent, or 13,500 votes. He will be challenged in November by Ammar Campa-Najjar, a Democrat who previously ran for Congress and who earned 9,900 votes, or 23 percent.

Their campaigns were among the top-funded in the six-way contest. Donations through the end of April showed Campa-Najjar raised the most with about $133,000. McCann raised nearly $120,000.

“Thank you to the voters of my hometown for putting me in first place in the primary. This election will be about who is best prepared to address the challenges that face us,” McCann said Thursday.

In a previous interview, Campa-Najjar said that on the road to November, he would “lay a very clear contrast about the vision that we have for the city versus the other candidate running.”

In the six-way contest, Campa-Najjar’s path to the general election was shaken up by close contender Jill Galvez, who gave up her District 2 seat to run for mayor. The candidates had a vote difference that gradually widened from 600-1,200 before Galvez conceded the race in mid-June. She earned 20 percent of the vote.

In the District 1 race, Carolina Chavez, an economic development director, rose as the top vote-getter with 34 percent.

“I am thankful to the residents of District 1 for your trust and support. I started this journey close to six months ago with a vision for stronger neighborhoods where our families have access to the resources they need to thrive,” she said in a statement last month.

She will face off against Marco Contreras, who received 27 percent of the vote. He is the founder of a brokerage company and is a pastor at Awaken Church in Eastlake.

In District 2, retired firefighter Steve Stenberg came in first place with 38 percent, and Jose Preciado, a Sweetwater Authority director, followed in second with 35 percent.

Simon Silva, Chula Vista’s deputy city attorney, with 50 percent of the vote, will challenge Dan Smith, a federal attorney, who had 33 percent.