ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chula Vista, CA

Registrar finalizes results. These Chula Vista candidates move to November election

By Tammy Murga
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hPrkd_0gYKjK2I00

The county Registrar of Voters has finalized the results for the June primary and eight candidates in four races will advance to the general election in November.

Seats up for grabs in the South County city were mayor, council districts 1 and 2, and city attorney.

In the mayor’s race, John McCann, the Republican incumbent who represents District 1, earned the top vote with 31 percent, or 13,500 votes. He will be challenged in November by Ammar Campa-Najjar, a Democrat who previously ran for Congress and who earned 9,900 votes, or 23 percent.

Their campaigns were among the top-funded in the six-way contest. Donations through the end of April showed Campa-Najjar raised the most with about $133,000. McCann raised nearly $120,000.

“Thank you to the voters of my hometown for putting me in first place in the primary. This election will be about who is best prepared to address the challenges that face us,” McCann said Thursday.

In a previous interview, Campa-Najjar said that on the road to November, he would “lay a very clear contrast about the vision that we have for the city versus the other candidate running.”

In the six-way contest, Campa-Najjar’s path to the general election was shaken up by close contender Jill Galvez, who gave up her District 2 seat to run for mayor. The candidates had a vote difference that gradually widened from 600-1,200 before Galvez conceded the race in mid-June. She earned 20 percent of the vote.

In the District 1 race, Carolina Chavez, an economic development director, rose as the top vote-getter with 34 percent.

“I am thankful to the residents of District 1 for your trust and support. I started this journey close to six months ago with a vision for stronger neighborhoods where our families have access to the resources they need to thrive,” she said in a statement last month.

She will face off against Marco Contreras, who received 27 percent of the vote. He is the founder of a brokerage company and is a pastor at Awaken Church in Eastlake.

In District 2, retired firefighter Steve Stenberg came in first place with 38 percent, and Jose Preciado, a Sweetwater Authority director, followed in second with 35 percent.

Simon Silva, Chula Vista’s deputy city attorney, with 50 percent of the vote, will challenge Dan Smith, a federal attorney, who had 33 percent.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
times-advocate.com

Inki Welch brings a “passion to serve” to mayor campaign

Inki Welch is a candidate for mayor of Escondido. The election will be held November 2022. So far, incumbent Paul McNamara, fellow challenger Dane White and Welch are declared candidates, although the final list won’t be known until August. Welch currently serves on the Rincon Del Diablo Municipal Water District board.
ESCONDIDO, CA
Voiceof San Diego

Politics Report: Faulconer Is Making Calls on a Ballot Initiative

Former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer is not just playing pundit on KUSI these days. The Politics Report has learned Faulconer is also making calls to gauge support for a new citizens initiative he wants to get on the November 2024 ballot for the city of San Diego. What it...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chula Vista, CA
Local
California Elections
Local
California Government
Chula Vista, CA
Government
northcoastcurrent.com

Encinitas group continues watchdog role over planned apartment complex

Encinitas Residents for Responsible Development is calling for the county to lead a thorough, multidisciplinary analysis of a multi-housing development plan that the city of Encinitas has refused to complete following its third lawsuit against the city. The organization’s main concern is the lack of affordable housing in Encinitas. While...
ENCINITAS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Republican#Democrat
San Diego weekly Reader

Marijuana growing in Vista great idea – or is it?

Cannabis is booming in Vista. Its 11 retail dispensaries have a corner on North County’s legal weed market, serving consumers from Oceanside, Carlsbad, San Marcos, Escondido, and Fallbrook. Since August of 2021, they haven't needed a doctor's note. Vista officials report its hometown dispensaries cause little crime, and bring in a half-million dollars each month in taxes.
VISTA, CA
KPBS

Health officials urge caution as LA County inches towards mask mandate

As Los Angeles County inches towards a possible return to an indoor masking mandate, San Diego health officials are urging similar caution. And as San Diego struggles with yet another spike in coronavirus cases, another virus has also been catching the attention of health officials in recent months. According to CDC, there have been over 750 confirmed cases of monkeypox in the U.S., with over 130 of those in California. Plus, the true-crime mystery of the 2011 death of Rebecca Zahau in Coronado took another turn late last week. The Zahau family dropped its lawsuit requesting unreleased documents about the case from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. Instead, family members say they are now preparing to formally request the Medical Examiner to reclassify the death of 32-year old Zahau from suicide to homicide or undetermined. Also, people who’ve served time in prison often face big obstacles when they get out. But there are several programs in San Diego County that aim to help make that transition easier. Then, the suicide crisis among military veterans is a well-documented and deeply complicated phenomenon. This same issue among active duty servicemen, however, is increasing at an alarming rate in recent years. Finally, the KPBS podcast Port of Entry is back with new episodes. This time with a series of stories on how the border can change minds.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
rsfpost.com

Water District Level 2 Restrictions And What It Means

At the July RSFA Board meeting, our water district, the Santa Fe Irrigation District (SFID) gave a presentation to inform us of the current drought conditions. The Association made a good recording of the presentation and I recommend listening to it. In a nutshell, we are in the third year...
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

10 farmers’ markets to check out in San Diego

SAN DIEGO – When in doubt, farmers’ market it out!. In San Diego County, it’s not hard to find a farmers’ market, no matter what day of the week you are looking to find some fresh produce. With more than two dozen markets throughout the area each week, it’s not hard to locate an event near you that is worth checking out.
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

AWP PROCEEDS WITH EFFORT TO TAKE SAN DIEGO’S PUMP STATION

East County Advanced Water Purification (AWP) July 9, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) -- The agency managing the East County Advanced Water Purification (AWP) program took another step toward legally confiscating a sewage pumping station that now belongs to the city of San Diego. Earlier this month, the Joint...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
25K+
Followers
72K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy