Columbus, OH

Blue Jackets select defenseman David Jiricek 6th overall in NHL Entry Draft

By Justin Holbrock
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 4 days ago

MONTREAL, Canada (WCMH) — The Columbus Blue Jackets selected defenseman David Jiricek 6th overall in the 2022 National Hockey League Entry Draft on Thursday.

Columbus also selected a defenseman with the 12th overall pick, taking 17-year-old Denton Mateychuk .

The Blue Jackets filled a position need on defense with the 18-year-old Jiricek and Mateychuk after allowing a franchise-record 297 goals last season. The 297 goals allowed was also fifth-most in the NHL.

2022-23 Blue Jackets schedule released

A step back on defense was all but expected after the Blue Jackets traded all-star defenseman Seth Jones to the Chicago Blackhawks in the offseason last year in return for this year’s No. 6 pick, Adam Boqvist who was signed to a three-year contract extension on Wednesday and second round pick last year.

    MONTREAL, QUEBEC – JULY 07: David Jiricek, #6 pick by the Columbus Blue Jackets, poses for a portrait during the 2022 Upper Deck NHL Draft at Bell Centre on July 07, 2022 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
    MONTREAL, QUEBEC – JULY 07: David Jiricek is drafted by the Columbus Blue Jackets during Round One of the 2022 Upper Deck NHL Draft at Bell Centre on July 07, 2022 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Jiricek recorded five goals and six assists for 11 points with 49 penalty minutes and an “even” plus/minus rating in 29 games with HC Plzen of the Czechia Hockey League in 2021-22.  He finished second on the team in penalty minutes and ranked second among club blueliners in goals and third in points.

The Klatovy, Czechia native has tallied 8-12-20 with 85 penalty minutes and a cumulative +14 rating in 67 career outings with HC Plzen (Czechia) from 2019-22.  He posted 3-6-9 and 34 penalty minutes in 34 games in 2020-21 and finished fifth on the team in plus/minus rating (+13).

The 6-3, 189-pound defenseman has represented Czechia at several international tournaments. He helped his country capture bronze at the 2022 IIHF World Championships with 1-1-2 in five games. He was named a top three player on his team in the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championships with 1-1-2 and two penalty minutes in five games.

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

