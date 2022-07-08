ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Sheriff Hutson releases statement in support of women’s rights

By Michaela Romero
 4 days ago

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On July,7, Sheriff Susan Huston announced that she will not accept any persons into custody at the Orleans Justice Center for seeking or performing reproductive healthcare services. The announcement came after the City Council met to discuss abortion laws on Thursday. In the meeting, city leaders unanimously decided to enact legislation that will prohibit the City of New Orleans or local law enforcement from using public funds or resources to enforce the state’s trigger laws.

The Sheriff made the announcement to tighten the circle of protection from arrest, prosecution, and incarceration for women and medical professionals who seek or provide reproductive healthcare services, including abortion-related healthcare treatments.

Council adopts resolution to decriminalize state abortion laws

In a statement she said the following:

“Our community elected me to bring progressive change to our jail, not to bring us back to
the days before Roe v. Wade. I stand with our District Attorney and City Council in saying
we will not use the limited resources of our offices to criminalize a women’s right to choose
or a physician’s duty of care.”

