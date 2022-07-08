ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxnard, CA

Oxnard man charged for March shooting that left one dead, two injured

By Jade Martinez-Pogue
 4 days ago
OXNARD, Calif. – An Oxnard man accused of fatally shooting one person and injuring two others when he open-fired into a party in March was charged in the Ventura County Superior Court on Thursday, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Willis Nichols, 19 of Oxnard, is suspected of murdering Adrian Sandoval, 21 of Oxnard, and injuring two others on March 12.

The District Attorney's Office said that Nichols fired into a group of people while attending a party at an abandoned Goodwill store on Saviers Road in Oxnard. Nichols' bullets hit and injured two men and killed Sandoval.

He was arrested by Oxnard Police officers on Tuesday, and was formally charged on Thursday.

He is charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon along with the special allegations of personally inflicting great bodily injury for shooting the other two men who were left with injuries.

