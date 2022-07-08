ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, WA

Nespelem woman dies from injuries sustained in June 27 crash

By Shawn Goggins
ifiberone.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRIDGEPORT - An elderly woman has passed away from injuries she sustained in a June 27 crash at Leahy Junction about 17 miles southeast of Bridgeport in Douglas County. Washington’s State Patrol office notified...

www.ifiberone.com

Comments / 0

Related
kpq.com

BREAKING: Shootout in Moses Lake Closes Down Stratford Road

Update: June 10, 4:04 p.m. A Jeep rollover in Moses Lake has closed down Stratford Road between Tyndall Road and Road 10-NE after a police-involved shootout from earlier. Around 1:15 p.m. on June 10, Moses Lake Police and Grant County Sheriff’s Office were tasked with contacting an unnamed suspect with outstanding felony warrants.
MOSES LAKE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bridgeport, WA
City
Spokane, WA
City
Nespelem, WA
State
Washington State
County
Douglas County, WA
Local
Washington Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Cars
Douglas County, WA
Crime & Safety
q13fox.com

Grant County deputies investigate after shooting at suspect

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - Grant County deputies shot at a suspect following a car crash near Moses Lake. Currently, Stratford Road is blocked between Tyndall Road and Road 10-NE, and Road 7-NE is blocked eastbound from Road K-NE and Road L-NE while officials investigate. Details are limited, but authorities confirmed...
GRANT COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

Woman Involved in Late June Crash Outside of Bridgeport Passes Away

An 76-year-old woman involved in serious car accident late last month has now died. According to the Washington State Patrol, Darlene Wilder of Nespelem was the passenger in an SUV that pulled out in front of another vehicle on State Route 174 near its intersection with SR 17 in Northeastern Douglas County June 27th.
BRIDGEPORT, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Leahy Junction#State Patrol#Newaukum Prairie#Subaru Outback#Jeep#Okanogan
ifiberone.com

Two 10-year-old boys cause $100,000 in damage at local school

OKANOGAN - Two young boys are in a heap of trouble after allegedly causing over $100,000 in damage at the Okanogan School Building in Okanogan over the weekend. On Sunday, just before 6 p.m., Okanogan County Sheriff's officials say law enforcement received a report from a resident who heard breaking glass and banging at one the buildings on the school's campus. The building where the commotion was reportedly coming from is known as the 'red building.' The red building contains classrooms.
OKANOGAN, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
ifiberone.com

SWAT team infiltrates gang hideout in Wenatchee; two arrested

WENATCHEE - Two known gang members were arrested by by the East Cascade SWAT Team in Wenatchee on June 30. The Chelan County Sheriff's Office says a search warrant was served at a home in the 900 block of Methow Street in Wenatchee, a known gang hideout. Deputies say the...
WENATCHEE, WA
ifiberone.com

City of Leavenworth announces official dates for 2022 Oktoberfest

The City of Leavenworth says Oktoberfest will return to the city of Leavenworth this year during the first three weekends of October. Since it was inaugurated in 1998, Oktoberfest will be coordinated by another entity other than Projekt Bayern. Oktoberfest will take place in downtown Leavenworth, WA on Sept 30-Oct 1, Oct 7-8, and Oct 14-15, the same weekends Projekt Bayern is having its Leavenworth Oktoberfest at the Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee. Leavenworth's Oktoberfest is simply called 'Oktoberfest.' The city of Leavenworth says the Oktoberfest celebration in downtown Leavenworth is unrelated to any Oktoberfest events at the Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee.
LEAVENWORTH, WA
kpq.com

Two Gang Members Arrested for Firearm Charges

Two suspects were arrested off a search warrant after a month-long investigation from the Columbia River Drug Task Force. The search warrant resulted in the arrest of 28-year-old Osvaldo Verduzco Mendoza and his brother 24-year-old Jorge Verduzco Mendoza, who are part of the Sureño gang. On the morning of...
EPHRATA, WA
ifiberone.com

Who wants cookies?! Crumbl Cookies to open in Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE - One of the most talked about bakeries in the nation is opening in Moses Lake this fall. On Monday, iFIBER ONE News confirmed that Crumbl Cookies will open in the space formerly occupied by Thai Cuisine near Safeway off Pioneer Way. Crumbl Cookies makes a fresh array...
MOSES LAKE, WA
ncwlife.com

Saddle Rock will be closed for more than two months

Wenatchee’s popular Saddle Rock trail will be closed July 18 through the end of October as a rock remediation project wraps up. The City of Wenatchee said today the trailhead will remain open, as will the nearby Dry Gulch trails. The Department of Ecology-funded project involves removing piles of...
WENATCHEE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy