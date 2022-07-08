Report: Phallic symbol leads to suspension of two Lexington police officers

A vehicle pursuit on Saturday that began in neighboring Casey County ended in the arrest of a Eubank woman, according to Kentucky State Police. Shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday, a KSP Trooper performed a traffic stop on a 2007 Ford Edge on KY 70, west of Bethelridge in Casey County for a traffic violation. Shortly after making contact with the driver, the vehicle fled. The trooper returned to his patrol vehicle and a pursuit ensued. The pursuit continued until the vehicle ran out of fuel on KY 328 in Lincoln County at which time the suspect was taken into custody.

CASEY COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO