ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Report: Phallic symbol leads to suspension of two Lexington police officers

By WKYT News Staff
WKYT 27
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two Lexington police officers have been suspended for a day for altering a photo of an awards ceremony...

www.wkyt.com

Comments / 17

Sarah Barry
4d ago

But of course that's what they (the two males) say "mean no harm" when (sexually harassing a female) once they got caught. 🤔🤔

Reply(1)
6
oathkeeper
4d ago

cmon now guys we cant even do that in a male environment anymore let alone in a coed one sadly. zero humor allowed. yay clinton.

Reply(1)
7
QUICK
3d ago

How about a month without pay and I bet that would had sent a STRONG MESSAGE, that this type of behavior will not be tolerated. A one day slap on the wrist doesn't teach any lessons but a good laugh and a repeat case.

Reply(3)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKYT 27

Police investigating ‘major’ crash in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and the Frankfort Police Department are responding to a bad crash on I-64 near the bridge. Deputies said traffic will be moving slowly for now, and they expect the road will be shut down near the 58 mile marker.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Police search for inmate after escape from Lexington facility

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police are looking for an inmate who escaped from a facility in Lexington. Police say David D. Lewis was an inmate of Blackburn Correctional Complex and had been staying at The Hope Center recovery residence in Lexington. Troopers say Lewis removed his ankle monitor...
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lexington, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Lexington, KY
WKYT 27

Trial for activist arrested during 2020 Lexington protests begins

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Jury selection is underway in the trial against the woman who led protesters in downtown Lexington two years ago. Sarah Williams is facing a number of charges including inciting a riot. She is among at least a dozen others charged during a protest against racial injustice and inequality.
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Lexington Police investigating after person shot Sunday night

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Investigators are searching for answers after someone was shot Sunday night. According to Lexington Police, officers were called to the 500 block of Chestnut Street just after 11:30 PM Sunday for a person suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Kentucky State Police looking for escaped Lexington inmate

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Kentucky State Police has been contacted by the Hope Center in Lexington about an inmate who walked away from the facility on Saturday. At around 1:00 p.m. David D. Lewis, who was staying at the Hope Recovery Center in Lexington. KSP confirmed Lewis removed his ankle monitor and walked away from the facility.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Man sentenced for murder of Sheena Baxter

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Joseph Hicks has been sentenced for murder. Hicks pleaded guilty in June to killing his former girlfriend Sheena Baxter. The crime happened more than two years ago, in early 2020. Police say Baxter’s body was discovered in a shortage facility. Exact details of what...
SCOTT COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
FOX 56

Kentucky State Police car chase ends in arrest

LIBERTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – Kentucky State Police were involved in a cross-county car chase that ended in an arrest. At around 2:14 p.m. on Saturday, a state trooper was performing a traffic stop on KY Highway 70 in Casey County. KSP officials said that shortly after making contact with the driver of the vehicle, the driver sped away from the trooper.
CASEY COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Pursuit in Casey County lands Eubank woman in jail

A vehicle pursuit on Saturday that began in neighboring Casey County ended in the arrest of a Eubank woman, according to Kentucky State Police. Shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday, a KSP Trooper performed a traffic stop on a 2007 Ford Edge on KY 70, west of Bethelridge in Casey County for a traffic violation. Shortly after making contact with the driver, the vehicle fled. The trooper returned to his patrol vehicle and a pursuit ensued. The pursuit continued until the vehicle ran out of fuel on KY 328 in Lincoln County at which time the suspect was taken into custody.
CASEY COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
q95fm.net

Two Arrested On Drug Charges, Warrants

Two Whitley County residents were arrested early Sunday morning on a myriad of drug-related charges. Deputies were patrolling along KY 26 in Corbin when they spotted a car suspiciously parked alongside the ramp leading from KY 3041 to KY 26. Deputies began investigating, making contact with the woman, 38-year-old Michelle Faulkner, of Richmond. Upon seeing Faulkner, officers heard tree branches snapping along the wood-line. Further investigation revealed 40-year-old Danny Smith, of Corbin, to be lying in a thicket with a backpack close by.
CORBIN, KY
WKYT 27

Toyota reinstates mask requirement due to COVID level

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - One of central Kentucky’s largest employers is requiring masks again. Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky in Georgetown reinstated its mask requirement because of the increase of COVID-19, they said. Scott County is now in red on the state’s COVID map. Toyota said it continues to...
GEORGETOWN, KY
WKYT 27

EKU looking into reports of abuse in softball program

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Eastern Kentucky University is looking into reports of abuse in its softball program. According to the Richmond Register, players are accusing Coach Jane Worthington of mental and verbal abuse. One former player says Worthington told her she couldn’t play if she didn’t lose weight. She says...
RICHMOND, KY
WKYT 27

Family upset over plea deal for Lexington shooting suspect

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington murder suspect in a 2019 bar shooting took a plea deal last week in court. Larry Walters admitted to killing James Terry and injuring another man. He accepted amended charges of manslaughter, assault and wanton endangerment. Chad Michael Terry, James Terry’s son, said his...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Man found guilty of shooting his brother in the head in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man has been found guilty in connection with the shooting death of his brother in Lexington. Camren Fisher was found guilty of manslaughter first-degree with mental illness. He shot his older brother, Gregory Fisher, back in 2020. The shooting happened on Atiya Place. Fisher pulled...
LEXINGTON, KY
WLKY.com

KSP: Multi-vehicle crash blocks southbound lanes on I-71

CARROLL COUNTY, Ky. — Kentucky State Police are reporting that a multi-vehicle crash has closed I-71 South in Carroll County. Authorities say they received the call just after 11 a.m. Saturday. The crash is near mile-point-47 which is in between KY 1112 and KY 1204. KSP said that no...
CARROLL COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

HighGrove hosts Street Fair for assisted living residents

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- An assisted living facility in Lexington got its ‘residents and their families together for a Street Fair Saturday. HighGrove at Tates Creek hosted the event inside due to the rainy weather. The event included games, music and prizes for the more than 120 residents. They could...
LEXINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy