Columbia, MO

Central Pantry in Columbia teaming up with DoorDash for pilot delivery program

By ABC 17 News Team
 4 days ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Central Pantry in Columbia is currently using a pilot delivery program through DoorDash.

Anyone who is 60 years or older and lives within 10 miles of the Central Pantry is eligible.

The program is first-come-first-serve to the first 50 people who call to schedule the service each month.

Items are pre-selected and include a Mixed Produce Box and perishable and non-perishable items with quantities based on household size.

Deliveries are made on the third Friday of each month and residents must be home to accept the delivery.

To schedule a delivery call (573) 874-7848 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on the third Tuesday or Wednesday of the month.

