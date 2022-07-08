ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte’ Graham charged with DWI in North Carolina

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HrosV_0gYKgXnm00
Arrested: Devonte' Graham was arrested in Raleigh, North Carolina, early Thursday morning and charged with driving while impaired. (Raleigh/Wake City-County Bureau of Identification)

RALEIGH, N.C. — Devonte’ Graham, who plays guard for the NBA’s New Orleans Pelicans, is accused of driving while impaired, authorities said.

Graham, 27, of Raleigh, North Carolina, was arrested in his hometown on Thursday by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, according to Raleigh/Wake City-County Bureau of Identification records.

According to a police report, Graham was pulled over at 2:39 a.m. EDT for driving 63 mph in a 40 mph zone, The Associated Press reported. During the traffic stop, Graham displayed signs of impairment and was taken into custody and transported to the Wake County Detention Center.

Graham submitted to a breath test for alcohol and the results indicated a .11 breath alcohol concentration, above the state limit of .08, the AP reported.

After playing his first three seasons in the NBA with the Charlotte Hornets, Graham was traded to the Pelicans in 2021 in a sign-and-trade deal. He agreed to a four-year, $48 million deal, The Athletic reported. He appeared in 76 games last season with the Pelicans and averaged 11.9 points and 4.2 assists per contest, according to Basketball-Reference.com.

Graham attended Broughton High School in Raleigh before attending one year at Brewster Academy in New Hampshire, ESPN reported. He signed with Kansas and spent four years playing for the Jayhawks. Graham was named the Big 12 Player of the Year in 2018.

He was drafted in the second round of the 2018 NBA draft, according to Basketball-Reference.com.

Graham’s arrest was also reported by TMZ.

The Pelicans have not released an official statement on the incident, The Athletic reported.

Graham was released under a $3,000 unsecured bond. He will appear in court on July 22, records show.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
North Carolina State
City
Graham, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
State
New Hampshire State
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Crime & Safety
Action News Jax

2 Florida men lead deputies on chase in car full of narcotics

IMMOKALEE, Fla. — Two Florida men are accused of fleeing from deputies while driving a car containing narcotics, authorities said. William Easley, 25, and Robert Varn, 32, both of Lee County, were arrested Friday, according to Collier County Sheriff’s Office online booking records. Easley faces eight charges, including possession of Adderall, amphetamines, cocaine, marijuana, clonzaepam and THC edibles. He has was charged with fleeing law enforcement and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, booking records show.
LEE COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Depp's lawyers urge judge to leave jury verdict intact

FAIRFAX, Va. — (AP) — Lawyers for Johnny Depp are urging a Virginia judge to leave his $10 million defamation judgment intact after attorneys for his ex-wife, Amber Heard, asked the judge to set aside the verdict on multiple grounds, including an apparent case of mistaken identity with one of the jurors.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Orleans Pelicans#Dwi#Nba#The Associated Press#The Charlotte Hornets#Athletic#Basketball Reference#Broughton High School#Brewster Academy#Espn#Jayhawks
Action News Jax

Florida inpatients with COVID-19 top 4,000

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services posted data Monday that showed more than 4,000 Florida hospital inpatients had COVID-19. The department reported 4,035 inpatients had COVID-19 and that 421 were in intensive-care units. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News...
FLORIDA STATE
Action News Jax

Florida man tries to flee deputies on a riding lawn mower

CRESTVIEW, Fla. — Florida deputies used a taser to stop a man who tried to avoid arrest by fleeing on a riding lawn mower on Saturday. The Okaloosa County sheriff’s office said it was trying to serve arrest warrants on the 40-year-old man and found him on the mower in a backyard. They shouted at him to stop and get on the ground when he tried to escape on the mower.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Death sentence upheld in prison murder

The Florida Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the conviction and death sentence of a man who strangled another inmate at Panhandle prison in 2018. Justices unanimously rejected arguments by Death Row inmate Thomas Fletcher, who murdered cellmate Kenneth Davis at Blackwater River Correctional Facility. At the time of the murder,...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Coronavirus: Rep. Katie Porter tests positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Katie Porter, D-California, confirmed via social media Monday afternoon that she has tested positive for COVID-19. “Today, I tested positive for COVID-19. I was exposed at work here in CA. I’ll vote proxy this week rather than travel to D.C. I have the usual symptoms, especially a sore throat, so I’m communicating via text—and whiteboard,” Porter wrote.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Action News Jax

US agency studies rare whale habitat expansion request

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — (AP) — The U.S. government on Monday agreed to a request from environmental groups to study increasing critical habitat designations in Alaska waters for North Pacific right whales, one of the rarest whale species in the world. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries estimates...
ALASKA STATE
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
103K+
Followers
112K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy