Clark County, OH

2 dead ID’d, 5 seriously injured in Clark County crash

By Schalischa Petit-De
 4 days ago

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Two people are dead and several other people, including children, are seriously injured after a crash in Springfield Thursday.

Ohio State Highway Patrol said the two-vehicle crash happened at 3:40 p.m. at Middle Urban Road and East County Line.

A 31-year-old, of Quincy, was driving a Honda Accord east on East County Line Road. A Ford Fusion, driven by 75-year-old Robert Ennis, of Urbana, was heading south on Middle Urbana Road.

A preliminary investigation showed the 31-year-old failed to yield at a stop sign and struck the Ford in the intersection. The Ford then traveled off the side of the road and struck a tree. The Honda traveled off the side of the road and hit a utility pole.

Robert Ennis and passenger 72-year-old Janet Ennis were killed in the crash.

The 31-year-old driver of the Honda was taken to Springfield Regional Hospital with serious injuries. A 28-year-old passenger, of Columbus, was taken to Urban Mercy Hospital with serious injuries.

In the Honda, three children were taken to Springfield Regional Hospital with serious injuries: a 6-year-old, 8-year-old and a 5-year-old. The 6-year-old was later taken by CareFlight to Dayton Children’s Hospital.

The road was closed for several hours after the crash, but has since reopened. The crash is under investigation and no charges have been filed at this time.

Man Killed in Allen County Crash Sunday

A Cairo, Ohio man was killed in an accident that occurred Sunday evening on State Route 117 in Allen County. According to a release from the Lima Post of the Ohio State Patrol, 56 year old Patrick Woods was operating a motorcycle west on 117, when an eastbound vehicle being operated by 19 year old Michaela Cosart, of Harrod, traveled left of center resulting in a collision.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
2 taken to hospital after Miami County crash

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Two people were taken to the hospital following a crash in Miami County. According to Miami County Dispatch, a vehicle and a dump truck crashed near the 5600 block of North Rangeline Road around 4:45 a.m. on Monday. According to crews at the scene,...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
Medical emergency may have led to fatal crash in Celina

A medical emergency may have been the cause of a car crash this morning on the south side of Celina. According the Celina Police Department, just before 7 a.m., an officer fueling up at a gas station saw a vehicle traveling around 50 miles per hour down South Main Street. The vehicle then proceed to run a red light and drive into a concrete barrier along Grand Lake, a flag pole, utility pole, and into another vehicle.
CELINA, OH
Ohio State Highway Patrol investigating Sunday fatal crash in Perry Township

A motorcyclist lost his life in a fatal crash Sunday in Perry Township in Allen County. The Ohio State Highway Patrol states that just after 5:00 p.m., a 2005 GMC Envoy driven by 19-year-old Michaela Cosart of Harrod was heading eastbound on State Route 117 and was approaching stopped traffic. Ms. Cosart then lost control of her vehicle, crossing the centerline into the westbound traffic lane. A 2014 Harley Davidson, being driven by 56-year-old Patrick Woods of Cairo, was heading westbound on State Route 117 and collided with the GMC Envoy.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
Mail truck involved in Englewood crash; street closed

ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews are on the scene of a multiple-vehicle crash in Englewood Monday afternoon. Englewood police dispatch said the crash happened in the 400 block of North Main Street at 4:09 p.m. A person was reportedly trapped inside a vehicle, but has since been freed. It’s...
ENGLEWOOD, OH
Sunday traffic accident claims life of Cairo motorcyclist

PERRY TOWNSHIP — A Sunday afternoon traffic accident in Perry Township has claimed the life of a Cairo man. According to a statement from the Lima post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash took place shortly after 5 p.m. on state Route 117 near Lost Creek Boulevard when a vehicle driven by Michaela Cosart, 19, of Harrod, approached stopped traffic in the eastbound lanes of the state highway. Cosart lost control of her vehicle and crossed the center line of the highway and into the westbound traffic, striking a Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Patrick Woods, 56, of Cairo.
CAIRO, OH
Armed man prompts alarm at Family Dollar

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a man entered the Family Dollar at 1130 North Main St. in Dayton. The man showed a gun, prompting one of the occupants of the store to set off a silent alarm.  The man then fled on foot in an unknown direction.
DAYTON, OH
Medical issues suspected in Celina traffic fatality

CELINA — The death of a Celina motorist following a Monday morning traffic crash is believed to have stemmed from a medical emergency, authorities said. According to Celina Police Chief Tom Wale, the crash took place at 7 a.m. on South Main Street when an officer with the Celina Police Department observed a vehicle accelerate rapidly to what appeared to be a speed of over 50 miles per hour. The vehicle failed to stop for a red light as it crossed Logan Street, headed southbound and failed to negotiate the curve, went left of center and struck a concrete barrier along the shore of Grand Lake St. Marys. It then struck a flag pole, a light pole and another flag pole before driving head-on into a pickup truck before coming to rest.
CELINA, OH
Victim, suspect dead after shooting in Groveport warehouse

GROVEPORT, Ohio (WCMH) — A female victim and male suspect are dead after a Monday morning shooting at an industrial warehouse in Groveport on Toy Road, according to multiple law enforcement agencies. Groveport police laid out the full account of what occurred in a 12:37 p.m. update. Agencies said multiple calls came in between 5:22-5:24 […]
GROVEPORT, OH
Chillicothe – Woman Arrested for Obstruction When Officers Find White Powder in Car

Chillicothe – A woman was arrested and charged with obstruction and tampering with evidence after police responded to a person passed out in a car. According to the Chillicothe police department, they were dispatched to 66 Zander Dr, in reference to a suspicious person. Dispatch had notified that an unknown female was either passed or asleep in her vehicle parked at the residence. Upon arrival, they observed a silver Honda parked in front of the residence. A female in the front driver’s seat who appeared to be sleeping was woken up and was identified as Andrea Holt.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
One dead after crash involving semi-truck in Ross County

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after the van he was driving hit the trailer of a semi-truck in Ross County Sunday afternoon, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on U.S. Route 35 near mile marker 36 in Richmond Dale, Ross County, […]
ROSS COUNTY, OH
Xenia man charged after brief standoff

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Police have a suspect in custody after he engaged officers in a standoff that lasted half an hour. According to the Xenia Police Division, officers responded to East Richard Drive in Xenia around 9:40 p.m. on Saturday, July 9. The neighbor who called the officers said they got into an argument with the suspect, Joseph Hollon. According to the neighbor, Hollon then brandished a firearm and threatened the neighbor.
XENIA, OH
