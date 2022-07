SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A man suspected of arson allegedly threatened to open fire on first responders, an incident that escalated to an officer-involved shooting. According to the Salt Lake City Police Department, authorities were alerted around 8 p.m. Saturday that a resident in the area of 1400 South and Utahna Drive had set his property ablaze. Responding firefighters from the Salt Lake City Fire Department requested backup after the man threatened to shoot them.

