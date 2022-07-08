ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niagara Falls, NY

Porter Cup returns to Niagara Falls CC for 63rd year

By Mary Margaret Johnson
 4 days ago
LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — In just a few days, golfers from around the world will descend on Niagara Falls Country Club to play in the 63rd Porter Cup.

This year’s crop consists of 82 golfers from 11 countries, the most countries ever represented in one year in tournament history.

“This is our 63rd year, and if you look at the FedEx standings and the current PGA tour, a lot of former champions and former players played here. It says a lot, it’s got a really good history, so we’re excited,” Porter Cup media chairman Marty Shimmel said.

There are a few local golfers among the participants in this year’s Porter Cup. Kris Boyes is a St. Bonaventure grad and a Tonawanda native.

Tyler Birdd is a current Le Moyne junior golfer that graduated from Iroquois in 2020.

Niagara Wheatfield grad Anthony Delisanti is back in the Niagara Frontier after a successful freshman season at Valparaiso where he earned an NCAA Tournament berth in his first year.

Orchard Park native Patrick Nealon is back in WNY.

Mid-am players James Blackwell (St. Joe’s graduate) and Jamie Miller (Silver Creek native) are also playing for the Cup.

“We’ve got a very diverse field, 11 countries represented. We’ve got six of the best amateur players from Australia coming over,” Shimmel said of the Porter Cup field. “I was just telling somebody we have a 12-year old phenom, the youngest person to ever participate in our tournament, Zevy Perez. He’s quite a story, he’s a child prodigy, kind of like a Tiger Woods story. His parents travel around the country, he’s home educated, and he keeps playing good golf.

“He’s won over 250 golf tournaments in his brief career. He was out here a couple weeks ago, we got to see him, fine young man, great parents, and he hits the golf ball pretty far for a 12-year old,” Shimmel said.

The Porter Cup will run at Niagara Falls Country Club from July 13-16.

