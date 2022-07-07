ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UW Med Flight responding to vehicle crash outside of DeForest

By Logan Rude
x1071.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWINDSOR, Wis. — Emergency crews are actively responding to a vehicle crash outside of DeForest, according to Dane County dispatchers. Dispatchers said the Dane County Sheriff’s...

www.x1071.com

Comments / 0

 

Monona police searching for multiple suspects in shots fired investigation

MONONA, Wis. — Monona police are looking to identify multiple people who they said were involved in a disturbance late Friday night. Officers were sent to the 6300 block of Winnequah Road at around 11:45 p.m. after 911 callers reported hearing a gunshot and a disturbance involving multiple people.
Sun Prairie to honor firefighter killed in 2018 explosion, remember tragedy

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Four years on from the explosion that took his life, Sun Prairie will gather to honor Captain Cory Barr and remember the tragedy. A volunteer firefighter, Barr was checking on a gas leak near his family’s business in downtown Sun Prairie when the explosion occurred. He was pronounced dead after being airlifted to UW Hospital.
Not living in fear, carrying on in wake of Highland Park shooting

MADISON, Wis. – People in Madison are making a point to not live in fear as thousands make their way downtown Saturday for the annual Art Fair on the Square and the weekly Dane County Farmers Market Saturday. Those crowds formed less than a week after a mass shooting...
Man arrested after 100+ mph chase in Green, Rock counties

BRODHEAD, Wis. — Police in Brodhead say a man has been arrested after allegedly leading them on a chase that reached speeds over 100 miles per hour. Police say they tried to stop the man for speeding on State Highway 11 at about 10:03 p.m. Thursday, when officers clocked the silver Nissan pickup truck he was driving going 48 mph in a 25 mph zone.
Darlington police searching for missing man

DARLINGTON, Wis. — Police in Darlington are searching for a missing man. John E. Larson’s family reported him missing, police said Friday in a Facebook post. He drives a blue 2006 Chevrolet Avalanche pickup truck with Wisconsin license plate EC8924. Police did not provide details about where or...
Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County walk for a cause

MADISON, Wis. — A long day on their feet was worth it for members of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County. The group held a walk Saturday to raise money for their future. The event included a one-mile Black history walk through downtown Madison and a stop at each Boys and Girls Club site in the county.
What is a Flex Lane and how do I use it? WisDOT has answers

MADISON, Wis. — A new era is right around the corner for drivers on the Beltline. The new Flex Lanes, which have been in the works since March of last year, are set to open soon. The project is intended to decrease traffic congestion by opening up the left-hand shoulder to drivers during rush hour. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation shared some guidelines on how to use the lanes.
Madison police share strategies when responding to active shooter situation

MADISON, Wis. — After what could have been a violent attack in Madison on Sunday, News 3 Now is continuing to look into the police response to the confessed Illinois parade shooter’s appearance in the city on the Fourth of July. The Madison Police Department was told to...
Merrimac Ferry reopens after being closed for repairs

MERRIMAC, Wis. — The Merrimac Ferry reopened Friday evening after closing earlier this week for repairs. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said on Tuesday the ferry was closed due to what appeared to be a hydraulics issue. As of Friday evening, the ferry had reopened. For ferry operation updates,...
Boil water notice for Fitchburg neighborhood lifted

FITCHBURG, Wis. — The city of Fitchburg has lifted a boil water notice for the Greenfield neighborhood one day after issuing it. Residents in the area along and west of Syene Road south of Irish Lane had been advised to boil their water after the city’s south water system lost pressure on Wednesday. The city said it took bacteriological samples to make sure the water was safe, which tests showed it was.
Boscobel Businesses Receiving Counterfeit Money

The Boscobel Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for counterfeit money. Multiple businesses in Boscobel, and other nearby cities such as Lancaster, have received counterfeit money which was passed as legitimate US Currency. Locally, it is being seen in the $20 bill denomination, however, reports of $100 bills have been received as well. These bills are often manufactured to be accurate replicas for film props and practical jokes. They can be easily purchased online and while they are required to be marked as a replica or toy money, they can appear similar enough that a hurried cashier may overlook the markings. The Boscobel Police Department is advising area residents and businesses to pay attention to the currency they are receiving to reduce the risk of receiving counterfeit money with no value.
Beyond Beautiful hosts summer celebration

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Beyond Beautiful Girls Empowerment Academy held a summer celebration Saturday to inspire young girls. The celebration was part of the academy’s summer program. Public health officials and doctors are bought in to support girls in need. The goal is to remind young girls that beauty...
Platteville 4th of July Fireworks Rescheduled For July 29th

Platteville’s Fourth of July fireworks have been rescheduled for later this month. The fireworks were one of several events set for Monday that were called off due to weather conditions. Officials have announced that fireworks now will be held on Friday, July 29th at Legion Field along with a number of activities beginning at 6 p.m. Additional details are forthcoming.
Festival of Speed brings bicycle racing to Fitchburg

FITCHBURG, Wis. — Those looking for fast-paced bicycle racing did not have to turn to Europe on Saturday. Instead of the Tour de France, sport-lovers took in bicycle racing in Fitchburg at the Festival of Speed. The cycling state championship pitting some of the best cyclists in the Dairyland against each other.
Olbrich’s Home Garden Tour underway in Oregon

OREGON, Wis. — Olbrich Botanical Gardens’ 2022 Home Garden Tour kicked off Friday morning in Oregon. Visitors will be able to check out seven rural gardens as well as a prairie restoration site in a county park. A plant native to Wisconsin as well as the insects it supports are highlighted in each garden.
Alec Ingold breaks down his team’s lineup and trash talking with Team Dekker ahead of the Battle 4 Wisconsin charity softball game

MADISON, Wis. — Along with raising money for the Ingold Family Foundation, bragging rights will be on the line at Warner Park on Saturday. Alec Ingold and Sam Dekker teamed up to put on the first-ever “Battle 4 Wisconsin” charity softball game. The two team captains will square off against each other in a Home Run Derby starting a 6:30 pm followed by the softball game.
Former Badgers Ingold, Dekker facing off for a good cause this weekend

MADISON, Wis. — A pair of former Wisconsin Badgers are facing off for a good cause this weekend at the Duck Pond. Former Badgers football star Alec Ingold and basketball star Sam Dekker will be the team captains for the first-ever “Battle 4 Wisconsin” charity softball game taking place at Warner Park at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. The teams will also feature other former athletes and familiar faces.
