Temple firefighters respond to fire at Chili’s restaurant

Temple Fire

Temple firefighters responded to smoke and flames at a Chili’s restaurant that caught on fire after smoking materials were improperly discarded Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters arrived at the scene around 4:30 p.m. and assured all patrons and staff had evacuated the restaurant. Crews were able to get the flames under control within minutes, and no citizens or personnel were injured.

"The fire was reported under control at 4:50 p.m.," said the fire department. "Temple Fire Department Investigators and crews are still on scene conducting salvage and overhaul operations."

Investigators ruled the cause of the fire as "the improper discarding of smoking materials."

"Temple Police assisted with traffic control and Temple EMS assisted with monitoring the citizens and firefighters on the scene," said Temple Fire and Rescue. "Bell County Health district was contacted to inspect the restaurant prior to reopening."