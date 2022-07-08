ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘It’s a terrible way to go,’ Greensboro woman dies after vicious dog attack

By Brayden Stamps, Alliyah Sims
 4 days ago
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A 46-year-old woman has died after being attacked by two pit bulls that she was dogsitting on Thursday morning.

Trena Peed was dogsitting for two pit bulls when she let them out of the backyard of her home on Vance Street near Downtown Greensboro and South Elm-Eugene Street at around 2:00 a.m.

Moments after Peed let the dogs outside of the home, neighbors heard her crying loudly for help and then saw the attack.

Neighbors’ shock and horror at the attack can be heard in 911 calls.

“It’s dark. All I hear is her yelling and her dogs over there attacking her.”

Peed’s son was asleep inside of the home and awoke to the news of his mother’s passing.

“It’s terrible. She got mauled to death. That’s terrible,” said Mr. Johsnon, Peed’s neighbor and friend of over 15 years.

Peed’s daughter Waynesha reflected on the vicious attack and her mother’s legacy in this post on the GoFundMe for her mother’s funeral expenses.

“Early this morning, my mom was tragically taken away from us by a vicious attack from a dog. My mom has always been a true example of strength, love, and determination. My siblings, grandmother, family, & I are heartbroken at her sudden passing. She has endured and overcame so much, most recently losing two of her sons 2 years apart, both by tragic car accidents. By her faith, she always had a smile on her face that could light up any room, loved to laugh, cook, enjoy life & had a heart of gold. My family & I are asking if you could help to bring her home to Virginia & make arrangements for her homegoing service. Anything given is greatly appreciated! Thank you all in advance, just keep praying over our family.”

After the attack, Johnson sat on the porch of his longtime friend with his head sunk low and his heart heavy.

“We were real good friends. Her and my wife talked together a lot. We were just friends. It’s terrible, even If I didn’t know her at all, I don’t care who it was.”

Greensboro Police and Guilford County Animal Control came to the home to try and get a handle on the situation.

“All I know is that they… they done drug her into the dark,” said a 911 caller who reported the attack.

Friends and neighbors alike are still trying to process Thursday morning’s events.

Johnson said, “The only thing I know is I heard some shots. I looked out the window, and the ambulance trucks, and fire trucks, everybody was there before I even heard the shots.”

Police tell us the only way they could stop the attack was to shoot one of the dogs. “Shots fired,” could be heard on traffic radio. “I got one dog down, it’s another one out here.”

Johnson says in his 40 years of living in this neighborhood he has never seen anything this heartbreaking.

“It’s a terrible way to go. I wish the family the best,” he said. “She was doing something good and died behind it and died a tragic death.”

We spoke with someone at Guilford County Animal Services. They say they have the surviving dog in quarantine.

As for possible charges, those would come from Greensboro Police. We are awaiting a call back on where their investigation stands.

Comments / 36

Roxanne
4d ago

Terrible. I knew what type of dogs they were as soon as I read the headline. Same story over and over. Condolences to the family. 🙏

Reply(9)
16
Susan Hawk
4d ago

Wow that's so Tragic and Sad that nobody could get the dogs off of her before the police and other first responders arrived. This 🙏 🙏 🙏 🙏 🙏 is just so 💔 unimaginable to think of the horror that this woman went through with these two dogs. My Deepest Condolences 💔 and Sympathy for the Family and Friends of This Lady that was taken much 🙏 to soon. May God rest 🙏 her 🙏 soul.🙏

Reply
8
Detroy Hairston
3d ago

moral of story : take no chances with pit bull dogs no matter how tamed and loyal they are said to be because, what if just that one day that ,they have a bad day and snap!??? we already know what the possibilities are... no thank you!Sincere condolences to the family 🙏 🙏 🙏 .....peace&bless0ngs!!!

Reply
9
