Lainie Chambers, Mortgage Loan Officer with Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, Interviewed on Colorado Real Estate Leaders Podcast

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2022-- HighGold Mining Inc. (TSX-V:HIGH, OTCQX:HGGOF) (“ HighGold ” or the “ Compan y”) is pleased to announce an updated NI43-101 mineral resource estimate (“ MRE ”) for the Johnson Tract Deposit (“ JT Deposit ”) at the Company’s Johnson Tract polymetallic Gold Project (“ Johnson Tract ”, “ JT ” or the “ Project ”) located in coastal Southcentral Alaska, USA. The updated MRE (previous estimate Q2-2020) is based on new diamond drilling completed by the Company in the second half of 2020 and 2021 ( Table 1 and Figure 1 ). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220712005547/en/ Figure 1. JT Deposit Long Section, Johnson Tract Project, Alaska (Graphic: Business Wire)

