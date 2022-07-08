ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Lainie Chambers, Mortgage Loan Officer with Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, Interviewed on Colorado Real Estate Leaders Podcast

Lainie Chambers discusses the difference between being pre-approved and pre-qualified for a mortgage loan. If people are thinking about buying a home in Colorado, they’ll likely need to get a mortgage. But before they start the process, it’s important to understand the difference between being pre-approved and pre-qualified for a...

Colorado Newsline

Some Coloradans face health insurance crisis if Congress balks on tax credits

More than 150,000 Coloradans are facing a big spike in health insurance premiums next year, a recent report warns, unless Congress acts soon to extend enhanced tax credits. Nationally, a report from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services found that more than 3 million people who buy their own health insurance could lose […] The post Some Coloradans face health insurance crisis if Congress balks on tax credits appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
The Associated Press

HighGold Reports 1.05 Moz AuEq at 9.39 g/t AuEq Indicated in Updated Mineral Resource Estimate, Johnson Tract Project, Alaska

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2022-- HighGold Mining Inc. (TSX-V:HIGH, OTCQX:HGGOF) (“ HighGold ” or the “ Compan y”) is pleased to announce an updated NI43-101 mineral resource estimate (“ MRE ”) for the Johnson Tract Deposit (“ JT Deposit ”) at the Company’s Johnson Tract polymetallic Gold Project (“ Johnson Tract ”, “ JT ” or the “ Project ”) located in coastal Southcentral Alaska, USA. The updated MRE (previous estimate Q2-2020) is based on new diamond drilling completed by the Company in the second half of 2020 and 2021 ( Table 1 and Figure 1 ). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220712005547/en/ Figure 1. JT Deposit Long Section, Johnson Tract Project, Alaska (Graphic: Business Wire)
ALASKA STATE

