ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenview, CA

UPDATE: Forward progress stopped on fire in Greenview area

By Adam Robinson
krcrtv.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSISKYOU COUNTY, Calif. — UPDATE, JULY 7, 5:17 PM:. Forward progress has been stopped on the vegetation fire burning in the Greenview area. CAL FIRE...

krcrtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
krcrtv.com

Fourth condor to be released, reintroduced into the wild

KLAMATH, Calif. — The Northern California Condor Restoration Program announced that a fourth condor, A1, will be released on the morning of July 11. Their release will conclude the first cohort of condors being reintroduced into the wild. Condors were last seen in Northern California skies 130 years ago...
ANIMALS
KTVL

Southern Oregon mother and son reunite after two decades apart

SOUTHERN OREGON, Ore. — A Southern Oregon mother and her son have reunited after two decades of not knowing where each other was after he was placed into the state’s foster system. Medford resident, Emily Siglin, explained that at the age of 16, she had to make the...
MEDFORD, OR
KTVL

Does your tap water taste different this summer? This may be why.

SOUTHERN OREGON, Ore. — Some residents in Southern Oregon who rely on water through Medford Water may have noticed a recent change in flavor from their faucet water this summer. The water quality and treatment manager for Medford Water, Ben Klayman explained during the winter months, the company gets...
MEDFORD, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greenview, CA
KDRV

SWAT on scene of a barricaded armed suspect in Central Point

UPDATE: The suspect who barricaded himself in the house was found deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Law enforcement personnel did not return fire after having been fired upon by the suspect. The victim of the assault is alive, having left the house earlier. Jackson County Sheriffs told NewsWatch...
KDRV

Suspect arrested in domestic violence shooting

MEDFORD, Ore. -- A man was arrested after shooting his wife in a domestic violence incident on Friday night, according to the Medford Police Department. The victim was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition. On Friday, July 8 at 10:37 p.m., officers responded to a residence...
MEDFORD, OR
KTVL

MISSING: 32-year-old woman last seen in Central Point

CENTRAL POINT — 32-year-old Mariah Sharp has been missing for 3 weeks and was last seen or heard from since around Midnight in Central Point on June 12th. 5' 7 thin brownish/ blond hair. Drives a red 2008 Kia Spectra hatchback with the license plate 258 HBN. If you...
CENTRAL POINT, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firefighters#Fire Burning#Cal#Siskiyou Unit
Idaho State Journal

THREE INJURED IN HEAD-ON CRASH THAT SHUT DOWN LOCAL HIGHWAY FOR OVER TWO HOURS

PRESTON — The July 4 weekend got off to a near tragic start in Southeast Idaho when three people were injured in a head-on crash near Preston. The impact of the collision nearly obliterated the Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV and Dodge Dart sedan involved in the 9:15 p.m. Friday crash on Highway 36 in the Mink Creek area northeast of Preston. Somehow the 80-year-old male driver and his 78-year-old female...
PRESTON, ID
oregontoday.net

Fatal Shooting, Josephine Co., July 4

On Thursday, June 30, 2022 at approximately 3:30 AM, Josephine County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the 100 block of Browntown Road in southern Josephine County for a report of a person shot. Upon arrival it was learned the victim was deceased and the reporting person was the shooter. The Oregon State Police Major Crime Team was requested by the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office to assume lead on the investigation. Preliminary investigation revealed, William Illingworth (47) of Cave Junction, shot and killed a Jacob Benson (42) who had entered his home after an escalating verbal argument. The incident is still under investigation but is currently being investigated as a self-defense shooting. Illingworth has been cooperating with Detectives throughout the investigation. OSP was assisted by the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office, Josephine County District Attorney’s Office and the OSP Forensic Lab.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy