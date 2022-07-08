ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Storm Lake, IA

Storm Lake dog bite victim accused of false report

By Gage Teunissen
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 4 days ago
STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) — After officials investigated a potential dog bite incident, the victim is now being accused of filing a false report according to the Storm Lake Police Department.

The June 23 incident was reported to have left a man with serious injuries, but it has now been determined that the dog is not a threat to the public.

A Storm Lake man was arrested and has been charged with making a false report to police after an investigation determined that the man falsified information as the victim in the incident.

Daniel Khang, 41, told officers that he had been attacked by a medium-size brown dog dragging a chain in the Chautauqua Park area. He reported that the dog pulled him to the ground as he tried to fend off the dog, suffering significant injuries with bites to the hands and legs as a result.

Later, on June 28, officials say that they received a tip that the dog may have been found. The owner of the dog was out of town and was being cared for by someone else at their home. Police determined that the incident took place at the home and not at the Park as reported. Police believe that Khang was bitten when he entered the kennel at the home and believe that the dog was acting to protect its young puppies.

A warrant for his arrest was issued and he was taken into custody on July 5. He was booked into the Buena Vista County Jail on a $300 bond.

The dogs were briefly impounded until it was determined there was no threat to the public and have since been returned to the owner.

