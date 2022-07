He was anointed the “King of Stage” after leaving the popular group New Edition to embark on his solo career in 1986. We all know the story of Boston’s own, Bobby Brown, as he released his first solo album that immediately scored a No.1 R&B hit with Girlfriend. Although that first single went to the top of the rhythm and blues chart, his next two singles did not do as well, and the album wasn’t the commercial success anticipated.

CELEBRITIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO