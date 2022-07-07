ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Bushey man murdered after honeytrap set-up, court hears

By Long Reads
BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man was murdered in his own home after being set up by three women in a "honeytrap", a court heard. Vishal Gohel, 44, was found dead with gaffer tape on his face at his flat in High Street, Bushey, Hertfordshire, in January. The jury at St Albans Crown...

www.bbc.co.uk

BBC

Reading rape investigation after woman attacked by four men

A woman has been raped and assaulted by four men in an alleyway attack in Reading. Thames Valley Police is appealing for information on the attack, which happened at around 22:00 BST on Monday. The woman, in her twenties, was walking through an alleyway near McIlroy Park, Tilehurst, when all...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Doctor, 85, who killed mother-of-three after botching routine procedure is jailed

A doctor who killed a mother-of-three after botching a routine procedure during a hospital appointment to take samples has been jailed for three years.Dr Isyaka Mamman, 85, had pleaded guilty to gross negligence manslaughter over the death of Shahida Parveen, 48, in 2018 at the Royal Oldham Hospital.Dr Mamman, who was 81 at the time and had already been suspended for lying about his age, used the wrong needle and inserted it in the wrong place, piercing the sac holding Ms Perveen’s heart.Jailing him for three years at Manchester Crown Court, Ms Justice Yip said the death was his main...
PUBLIC SAFETY
State
Georgia State
Daily Mail

'People died screaming before my eyes - there were bodies everywhere': Eyewitness describes moment three gunmen armed with rifles and pistols kill 15 in 'brutal and heartless' attack at South African bar

At least 15 people were killed in a bar in South Africa last night after gunmen 'randomly' opened fire at customers - using automatic rifles and powerful handguns. The shocking mass murder in the tavern in Soweto, Johannesburg, followed another bar shooting just hours earlier in Pietermaritzburg, which claimed the lives of four people .
PUBLIC SAFETY
#Murder#Violent Crime#St Albans Crown Court#Harts Lane#Bbc News
The Independent

Police appeal to find two men after girl, 3, approached and kissed in Lincolnshire street

Police are looking for two men after a three-year-old girl was approached and kissed while walking with her mother.The incident took place along Barrowby Gate in Grantham, Lincolnshire, at around 2.55pm on 22 June.As the mother and daughter walked along the road, two men came towards them, and one in a white and grey jacket bent down and kissed the child on the face before walking away.The distressed mother tried to confront the men, but they just walked away, with a male in a red top laughing. They left the scene, heading towards Dysart Road, police said. Lincolnshire Police has issued a CCTV image of two men they would like to speak to.“We appreciate the CCTV footage is blurry, but this was a particularly distressing incident for those involved," the force said.“We are appealing for anyone who may recognise this pair based on their distinctive clothing to please come forward with any information you have to help us identify these men.”Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 289 of 22 June, or email control@lincs.police.uk - or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

British woman whose father was falsely arrested for raping her in Crete says she fears her attacker will strike other UK tourists after botched investigation

A British woman whose own father was falsely accused of raping her while on holiday in Crete has warned other women visiting the island not to go out alone. Tammi Forsythe – who bravely waived her right to anonymity – fears her attacker will strike again after a botched police investigation into her terrifying assault by Greek police.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Sebastian Kalinowski: Boy hit more than 100 times, video shows

CCTV showing a 15-year-old boy being hit more than 100 times in 30 minutes have been played at a murder trial. Sebastian Kalinowski's mother Agnieszka Kalinowska and her partner Andrzej Latoszewski deny murdering the schoolboy in August 2021. Leeds Crown Court was shown a clip taken two weeks before the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Inside the 'gates of hell': Couple who trafficked more than 40 Slovakian orphaned 'slaves' into Britain and forced them to work at their car wash while stealing £300,000 from their accounts to blow on gambling and cars are jailed

A couple trafficked more than 40 Slovakian 'slaves' and forced them to do nearly £1m worth of work for free to fund their gambling addiction. Maros Tancos and Joanna Gomulska, both 46, were the ringleaders of a modern slavery and human trafficking operation in Bristol have been jailed for a total of 25 years.
GAMBLING
Daily Mail

Grim end to infamous cold case as accused killer, 53, takes his own life just hours before verdict on whether he murdered his ex-lover, 23, and it means her shattered family will NEVER get closure

An accused murderer has been found dead just one day before a judge was to hand down the verdict on whether he killed his lover 10 years ago. James Scott 'Jim' Church, 53, stood trial for 68 days in the NSW Supreme Court charged with the murder of Leisl Smith, 23, who vanished from Tuggerah Railway Station on the Central Coast on August 19, 2012.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Family are forced out of home-town after it became overrun with holiday lets: Nurse and firefighter fiance say they can't afford to live in Dorset seaside town due to soaring rents caused by influx of second homes

A nurse and her firefighter fiance say they can no longer afford to live in their seaside home-town after it became overrun with holiday lets. Chantel Marriott and her partner Joss Gibson say they will have to move out of Swanage, in Dorset, as they can't afford soaring rents caused by second homes.
RELATIONSHIPS
buckinghamshirelive.com

Dad booted ball so hard into toddler's face he thought he'd killed him

A dad 'almost killed' his own son by accidentally booting a football at the toddler's face so hard it launched him through the air onto their brick driveway - joking it's 'put him off the sport for life'. Nick Ballinger was enjoying a kickabout against his front gate when he tried to hit the ball over two-year-old Quade Ballinger's head with almost disastrous consequences.
FOOTBALL
The Independent

Baby P’s mother Tracy Connelly freed from prison after 13 years

Tracey Connelly, the mother of Baby P who died after months of abuse, has been freed from jail, the Ministry of Justice has confirmed.Connelly was jailed in 2009 after admitting to causing or allowing the death of her 17-month-old son Peter at their home in Tottenham, north London, in 2007.Known publicly as Baby P, he had suffered more than 50 injuries, despite being on the at-risk register and receiving 60 visits from social workers, police officers and health professionals over eight months.Connelly, 40, admitted the offence and was jailed with a minimum term of five years.Her boyfriend Steven Barker and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Police hunt three rapists who attacked a young woman as she walked through green in late-night attack

A major police hunt for three rapists is underway tonight after a young woman was attacked as she walked through local gardens. The three men ambushed and raped the victim as she walked through the grass area between Nutfield Road and Battlebridge Lane, known as Crossways Rest Gardens, in Merstham, Surrey, between 10.50pm and 11.45pm on Thursday night.
PUBLIC SAFETY

