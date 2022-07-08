ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

New South Omaha fire station opens, includes memorial to OFD members

By KMTV Staff
 4 days ago

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It's official: Omaha Fire Station 31 is now ready to start serving the community.

It's replacing the more than 70-year-old fire station at 25th and l Streets and work started on it in April 2021. This is the first new station since the early 2000s.

The station also carries a special meaning.

"So we wanted to put together a memorial site. But we wanted to honor all of the firefighters that have served past, future, present and so that's what this memorial site stands for," said Omaha Fire Department Chief Dan Olsen.

Among those honored Dr. Joseph Stothert, late husband of Mayor Jean Stothert, who was OFD’s long-time medical director. He passed away in March of 2021.

News Break
Politics
KETV.com

'It sounded like an explosion': Car crashes into Omaha house

OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha homeowner thought she heard an explosion and realized a car had crashed into her house early Friday morning. Mona McGregor lives near 67th Avenue and Western Street. She said she ran upstairs around 5 a.m. when she heard the loud noise but could only see the headlights of the car below because they had broken down her front door.
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

W Center Near 156th Street to be Single Lane Traffic in Each Direction

(Omaha, NE) -- Starting next week, West Center will have lane restrictions in place near 156th Street. The Nebraska Department of Transportation says beginning Monday, July 18 through late November, Highway 275/W Center Road will have one lane closed in each direction to allow for bridge repairs and pavement overlay. Nebraska DOT says westbound lane closures will extend from where W Center Road meets US-275/W Center Road to 160th Street. Eastbound lane closures will extend from 165th Avenue to 156th Street. NDOT says the inside lanes of US-275/W Center Road will be closed from July 18 through mid-September. The outside lanes of US-275/W Center Road will be closed from mid-September through late November.
WOWT

Benson Tower residents reveal concerns about building issues

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Several residents from Benson Tower turned to 6 News after their complaints about conditions resulted in no results for what they call code violations. “Wow, my whole floor is done for,” said Anthony. Anthony, a Benson Tower resident, in February used a shirt to sop...
