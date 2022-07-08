ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Englewood, CO

Englewood neighborhood outraged by city's plan to build 5G tower in front of home

By Bayan Wang
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4809Wv_0gYKYUMb00

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Residents in an Englewood neighborhood are outraged after construction began on a new 5G tower in front of a home near Union Avenue and Galapago Street.

"They tried to tell us it was just a light pole replacement," said homeowner Lindi Hehn. "They're trying very hard not to mention the fact that it's a 5G tower, but it is."

Denver7 confirmed with the City of Englewood that it is a 5G towner and the first AT&T tower installed in an Englewood residential neighborhood.

The city plans to disguise it as a wooden pole with an antenna mounted above the streetlight arm.

"The box is partially on our property," Hehn said, referring to the access point contractors built last week, which is positioned next to the location of where the 5G tower will be built.

She requested the city send an employee to survey what is city property and what is hers.

"Almost like a foot of the box is what is on our privately owned property at this point," Hehn said.

Christopher Harguth, a spokesman for the City of Englewood, said the survey isn't finished, and if the findings indicate the access point is within private property, crews will be required to reposition it. Even so, the city did not mention moving the 5G tower to another location.

Hehn pointed out while there isn't any definitive research regarding the health implications of these towers, there is plenty of stigma surrounding them, which is one reason she is concerned about her property's value.

"So the biggest concern is going to be property value decreasing," she said.

Chris Forinash, who lives across the street, is also worried about his property losing value.

Joy Dysart, a Denver metro realtor, believes these are viable concerns.

"The cellphone companies need to do more research to provide to homeowners," Dysart said. "If a [homebuyer] can see it, or you can hear it outside of a home, it's potentially an issue if they see a house down the street, same price, same condition, and it doesn't have a cell tower."

It's likely that these 5G towers are going to be more apparent in communities across Colorado as technology continues to advance. But in that process, Hehn's situation may indicate that residents don't get a say in the matter, at least in Englewood.

"I don't think the city has been doing its due diligence on this process," Hehn said.

In fact, back in September, the same project was attempted a few doors down from Hehn's home, but was immediately halted.

According to Harguth, AT&T "had not consulted with the Public Works Department nor received site approval prior to the work beginning at the previous location. That location was determined to be unsuitable due to requiring a new tower to be constructed for the antenna."

It is unclear when construction of the 5G tower in front of Hehn's home will be completed.

Editor's note: Denver7 seeks out audience tips and feedback to help people in need, resolve problems and hold the powerful accountable. If you know of a community need our call center could address, or have a story idea for our investigative team to pursue, please email us at contact7@thedenverchannel.com or call (720) 462-7777. Find more Contact Denver7 stories here.

Comments / 7

jcoloradob
3d ago

Get a lease for that portion of the tower on your lot. Could be good income stream no matter how small the encroachment.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Westword

Tenants at The Grand Told to Vacate Luxury Complex Within Thirty Days

Life is definitely not grand for tenants in The Grand luxury apartments at 1701 and 1777 Chestnut Place. They've been given thirty days to get out. In December 2021, we reported on lousy conditions at the 508-unit apartment complex behind Union Station, which had just opened in 2018. That summer, the complex had flooded, causing a power outage during a record heat wave; problems from the flood persisted for months. The pool, which residents argued was an amenity that helped justify their high rents — $1,500 rent for a studio up to $8,000 for a penthouse — was often closed because to unsanitary conditions.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Residents in apartment building struggle with air conditioning problems

As temperatures rose to nearly 100 degrees in Lakewood on Saturday, Ridgemoor Apartment residents were feeling every bit of the heat. "It's really muggy. It's hotter inside the building than it is outside," said a woman who has lived at the apartments for two years. She chose not to identify herself because she fears retaliation.   She and several other residents told CBS News Colorado they have been left without relief since about Thursday, after they said the building's air conditioning system stopped working. The Ridgemoor Apartment complex has at least 250 units. It's listed as affordable housing by...
LAKEWOOD, CO
cpr.org

Parking at Denver airport will soon be a little more expensive

Get your wallets ready. It’s going to be a little bit pricier to park at Denver International Airport starting later this month. DIA officials cited increased demand and increased maintenance costs as the reason for the rate increase. “The cost of doing business and operating our lots has significantly...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Denver, CO
City
Englewood, CO
Local
Colorado Government
City
Colorado City, CO
Englewood, CO
Government
CBS Denver

Homeless residents in new Safe Outdoor Space hope to move out

Just off Second Ave and Federal Blvd, a new safe outdoor space is giving people experiencing homelessness in Denver a chance to flourish."On hot days like this, this is a little oasis," said Amanda Pennington, Development Associate at St. Francis Center. "Each resident has their own tent with shade, a fan, clean water, space to eat and drink."Pennington says the Barnum Safe Outdoor Space is a joint effort with the Colorado Village Collaborative."Denver is becoming a model and the city and residents of Denver and other cities are seeing it's working, it's successful," said Pennington.Ismael Abdullah is a living success...
DENVER, CO
Westword

Arvada Neighbors Fighting Planned RV Park on Former Landfill

Sharon McCarthy lives in the Forest Springs neighborhood of northwest Arvada. Last December, she and her neighbors, as well as residents of the nearby Geos and West Woods Mesa neighborhoods, received notices from the City of Arvada that a developer would be putting an RV park at 6800 Kilmer Street, the nearby site of a former landfill that backs up to Ralston Creek.
ARVADA, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#5g#Public Works Department#Private Property#Urban Construction#At T
skyhinews.com

Why this energy investment rivals that of I-70 and DIA

Colorado will soon embark on a change with few rivals in the last 100 years. Think of the dismantling of geography by construction of Interstate 70 through the tunnels, over Vail Pass, and through Glenwood Canyon. Think of Denver International Airport. Think of the arrival of electricity to farms and small towns in the 1930s and 1940s.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
yellowscene.com

End of an Era Aiding Homeless in Colorado

Editor’s note: This story was originally published by Public News Service Colorado Connection and was shared via AP StoryShare. It was written by Eric Galatas. Galatas works as a Public News Service staff writer and producer. Not long after the Reagan administration’s massive cuts to public housing and housing...
COLORADO STATE
FOX31 Denver

Fire extinguished in Commerce City field

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Crews battled a fire Saturday night in Commerce City. It happened in a field near industrial spaces in the area of 4800 Holly Street. Commerce City Police said around 10 p.m that the fire burned quickly and was under control within the hour. No buildings...
COMMERCE CITY, CO
1230 ESPN

PHOTOS: The Disneyland of RV Parks is in Colorado

When one thinks of an RV park, they likely just of a place full of motorhomes and maybe a little mini-golf course and a pool. However, Colorado's Jellystone Park is more of an amusement park than an RV park and blows all other RV parks completely out of the water, especially if you're a kid.
LARKSPUR, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Lightning sparks fire near I-25 and Interquest Parkway Sunday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A fire burning off I-25 and Interquest Parkway is out after crews responded Sunday evening. In total, the blaze scorched roughly two acres. Lightning struck a tree in the area and the wind pushed the fire east into nearby brush. Fire crews were concerned about structures nearby as the flames pushed closer, but they were able to contain the fire in time and protect businesses in the area.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

27K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

 https://denver7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy