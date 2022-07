Hundreds of small business owners all vying for the same prize, to end up on the shelves of one of the world’s biggest retailers. A pair of Memphis chefs sealed the deal during this year’s ‘Open Call’ event by Walmart. Chris Moore has been featured on the Food Network and has cooked for former President Barack Obama. He and his wife, Regina are behind “Chef Flavas.”

