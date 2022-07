The United States Supreme Court is out of control–hell-bent on overruling established precedents and facilitating the creation of an authoritarian theocratic state. Bear in mind that in their various confirmation hearings the, now justices all genuflected at the altar of stare decisis, which means “to stand by things decided.” Basically, if a previous court has […] The post This Supreme Court is paving their own path forward thanks to an activist judiciary appeared first on Daily Montanan.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 16 MINUTES AGO