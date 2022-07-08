‘Gentleman Jack’ Canceled By HBO After 2 Seasons

Click here to read the full article.

EXCLUSIVE : HBO will not be proceeding with a third season of Sally Wainwright’s period drama Gentleman Jack . The news comes a little over a month after the series, a co-production with the BBC, wrapped its Season 2 run on HBO. Gentleman Jack aired on the lower-trafficked Monday night, with its second season, delayed by the pandemic, among HBO’s lower rated original series.

Using the real life diaries of Anne Lister as source, Gentleman Jack stars Suranne Jones as Anne Lister and Sophie Rundle as Ann Walker. In Season 2 of the series, from Lookout Point, Anne and Ann set up home together at Shibden Hall as wife and wife, determined to combine their estates and become a power couple.

“HBO will not be moving forward with a third season of Gentleman Jack ,” the network said in a statement to Deadline. “When we began this journey more than five years ago, we knew the series’ creator Sally Wainwright had a uniquely compelling vision, and it’s been tremendously gratifying to see how Anne Lister’s journey has resonated with viewers. We are incredibly grateful to Sally, to the impeccable Suranne Jones and Sophie Rundle, and to the entire cast and crew for bringing Anne and Ann’s story to life. We’d also like to thank our partners at BBC and Lookout Point for their collaboration on two remarkable seasons.”

Season 2, which premiered on HBO three years after the Season 1 debut, was executive produced by Sally Wainwright, Suranne Jones, Faith Penhale, Will Johnston and Ben Irving. Phil Collinson and Stella Merz served as producers; Edward Hall, Amanda Brotchie and Fergus O’Brien as directors. It was produced by Lookout Point for HBO and BBC One.