James Brenner named as suspect in disappearance of missing man Dylan Rounds, Box Elder Sheriff says

Effective: 2022-07-12 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-15 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Box Elder County; Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains; Northern Wasatch Front; Salt Lake Valley; Tooele and Rush Valleys EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT THURSDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 102-104 expected. Overnight temperature will only recover to the mid 70s to near 80 degrees, especially over the urban landscapes. * WHERE...Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains, Tooele and Rush Valleys, Eastern Box Elder County, Northern Wasatch Front and Salt Lake Valley. * WHEN...From noon Tuesday to midnight MDT Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Multiple days in a row of temperatures in excess of 100 degrees is expected with minimal overnight relief.

BOX ELDER COUNTY, UT ・ 14 HOURS AGO