A Concord woman was one of two people who died in Sacramento-area rivers on Saturday, the Sacramento County coroner said. Thelma Gomez, 37, was reported missing after she fell or jumped into the American River in Rancho Cordova. Rescuers from the Metro Fire Department found her in critical condition around 1:30 p.m. about a mile downstream, near the Clay Banks area. She was airlifted by helicopter and taken to a hospital, where she died.

CONCORD, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO