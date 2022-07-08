ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Do you really need home title fraud protection? David Hochberg answers that question

By Brian Althimer
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMortgage and real estate expert David Hochberg joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News...

Wintrust Business Minute: Abbott reopens Michigan baby formula plant

Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. One of the nation’s biggest baby formula manufacturers says it has reopened its plant in southern Michigan. Abbott announced over the weekend that its Abbott Nutrition plant reopened July 1st and started producing its specialty baby formula and the popular brand Similac.
Red Tricycle Chicago

8 Airbnb Rentals for Chicago Families with Epic Pools

No need to book family vacations to far-away destinations this summer, because this is the time of year we live for as Chicagoans. The temps are perfection, the activities are aplenty and the landscape is gorgeous. If you’d like an escape from your own four walls, turn to Airbnb. From high-rises in Chicago to mini road trips to farmhouses with chickens, you can snag an Airbnb rental that features a pool and fun family-focused amenities.
Being ‘financially comfortable’ in the U.S, the tech sector of stocks and how to maximize earnings and cash flow, and Highland Park recovering as a community

Segment 1: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins Anna Davlantes in for John Williams to talk about home sales getting canceled at the highest rate since the start of the pandemic, how much money it takes to be considered ‘financially comfortable’ in the U.S. and the unemployment rate for Black women falling in June.
NBC Chicago

Here Are Some of the Appliance Deals at Glenview's Abt Electronics ‘Abt Days'

It's the week of home shopping deals: Amazon Prime Days are July 12 and July 13, and Target Deal Days begin July 11 through 13. But there's a local version, too. Glenview Electronics giant Abt will kick off "Abt Days" July 11 through July 13, with specials on hundreds of items in store and online, including TVs, electronics, appliances, computers, furniture, computers, furniture, mattresses, audio, outdoor, watches, jewelry, sunglasses and more, Abt said in a media alert Monday.
474 N. Lake Shore Drive 1702, Chicago, Cook County, IL, 60611

Listed by Brigette Taylor with Baird & Warner Gold Coast. Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Property Summary for 474 N. Lake Shore Drive Español?. Stunning City & Lake Michigan views in fabulous Streeterville! Modern and fresh renovation recently done with open kitchen, granite tops, complimented with stainless steel appliances. A wonderful layout in this 2 bedroom 2 bath has great closet space, which all closets have custom organizers along with a full size washer & dryer. An extra bonus is a very rare, private storage "closet" included!! Full amenity building offers, state of the art health club with indoor pool, sauna, steam, cardio, free weights & new machines. Not your typical workout room. Spectacular sundeck w/grills & 24hr door staff. Heat, A/C, Internet and Cable included in assessment. Steps out your front door is the newly opened Bennett Park, Whole Foods, Target, AMC, Restaurants, Lake Front & all that Chicago has to offer! Deeded parking +$35k.
WGN Radio

Forever chemicals found in Illinois’ drinking water

Michael Hawthorne, Chicago Tribune’s environment and public health investigative reporter, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss a recent report which found that 8 million people in the state get their drinking water from a utility where forever chemicals have been detected. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand […]
Office buildings in Chicago come with a hefty property tax. Can you guess which paid the most?

Top-of-the-line office buildings are meant to impress, but because of their size, location and prestige, these buildings commonly come with a hefty property tax. With this year’s tax filing season behind us, PropertyShark decided to rank the Top 100 office properties that had the highest associated taxes in 2021, and the findings may or may not come as a shock.
CBS Chicago

Long lines form for Taste of Chicago, but it was worth it for couple who got engaged there

CHICAGO (CBS) -- People apparently couldn't wait to get into the Taste of Chicago on Saturday. After changing things up for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the iconic food festival with a history dating back 42 years has returned to Grant Park. The crowds have returned too. Video taken Saturday afternoon showed long, slow-moving lines to get into the festival. Some people on social media said they waited over an hour to get in. But the wait was worth it for many – in particular one young couple. Our photographer Sam Vega caught the moment Brandon Jasso popped the question to his longtime girlfriend, Amanda Torres, with Buckingham Fountain as the backdrop. The two said they come to the Taste every year together, so it was a natural place for their proposal. For a full list of vendors, and a music and Summerdance schedule for the Taste, follow this link.
Celebrating Jake Melnick’s 20th birthday with their hottest wings yet

National Chicken Wing Day is July 29th but that’s not stopping Jake Melnick’s from celebrating ALL MONTH because it’s also their 20th birthday!. Hosts Kevin Powell and Michael Piff stopped into Jake Melnick’s Corner Tap at 41 E Superior St. to talk with Executive Chef Matt Smith. As part of the celebration, Chef Matt and his staff have created the XXXX Wing Eating Challenge – with a sauce that consists of the 4 hottest peppers on Earth (Habanero, Ghost Peppers, Carolina Reapers, and Scorpion Peppers). Mike tries them. Hilarity ensues…
OTL #821: Does CPS value school librarians?, Unreliable crime data

Mike Stephen talks to Leslie Westerberg, a former school librarian, about the library crisis in Chicago Public Schools and then discusses the impact of the lack of crime data reported to the FBI with Weihua Li of The Marshall Project. To subscribe to the OTL podcast, please visit our Apple...
VIDEO: THE LINE FOR THE TASTE FESTIVAL IN CHICAGO IS GETTING ABSURD...

The Taste of Chicago is the world's largest food festival, held for five days in July in Chicago, Illinois in Grant Park. The event is also the largest festival in Chicago. Non-food-related events include live music on multiple stages, including the Petrillo Music Shell, pavilions, and performances. However, the main events are clearly food-related...
Mashed

Is The Bear Chef Carmen Berzatto Based On A Real Character?

If you've ever worked in the food industry, you'll feel strongly connected to FX's new show "The Bear," which follows chef Carmen Berzatto as he takes over his brother's restaurant, The Original Beef of Chicago. Carmen Berzatto, played by Jeremy Allan White, inherits the restaurant after his brother's death. The character spent his career in top restaurants, even earning a James Beard award. So, when he finds himself in this chaotic world of a gritty urban kitchen, it's a bit of a culture shock. He has to deal with staff members who are set in their ways and have little respect for the way an organized fine-dining kitchen is run. The clash of personalities in "The Bear" blends to increase the level of usual chaos of a restaurant kitchen.
